Beirut bombing aftermath

<p>A Sunni Muslim protester burns tyres blocking a road in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, in Beirut October 20, 2012. Sunni Muslims took to the streets and burned tyres across Lebanon over Friday night and Saturday morning to protest against the bombing, which revived memories of the carnage of Lebanon's own civil war. The blast also wounded about 80 people. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

<p>Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold their weapons while being driven through the streets of the northern city of Tripoli, as a form of protest against the assassination of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in an explosion in Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen flash victory signs as they pose at a blocked street in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

<p>A Christian woman stands during a protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21,2012. Thousands of people gathered in central Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of the assassinated senior intelligence officer, accusing Syria of involvement in the killing and calling for Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to quit. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>Brothers of Ahmed Sahyouni, the bodyguard of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan, cry over his coffin at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in Beirut October 21, 2012. Violence erupted in downtown Beirut on Sunday as protesters tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati after the funeral of an assassinated intelligence chief whose death they blame on Syria. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>People gather holding flags as members of the Internal Security Forces carry the coffin of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>Lebanese policemen clash with angry mourners who tried to enter the Lebanese government offices after the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>Protesters remove security barriers off the Lebanese government palace as they clash with Lebanese security forces during their attempt to storm it in Beirut October 21, 2012. Angry mourners marched on Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's offices in central Beirut on Sunday, breaking through an outer security barrier and scuffling with police who fired tear gas in response. "Mikati leave, get out," chanted hundreds of protesters following the funeral of a slain intelligence chief. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Protesters clash with police in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>Lebanese policemen fire tear gas during clashes with angry protesters who attempted to storm the Lebanese government offices after the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces as they try to storm the Lebanese government palace in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Protesters advance towards the governmental palace as policemen fire tear gas against them in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebanese government in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Protesters run away from tear gas during clashes with police as they try to storm the Lebanese government offices in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

<p>A picture of the slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan is seen near Lebanon's army soldiers deployed in an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen took place, in Beirut October 22, 2012. The poster reads, "The martyr Wissam al-Hassan". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Lebanon's army soldiers hold their guns while securing an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen took place, in Beirut October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>A Lebanese army convoy secures an area from clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Barricades and tyres set on fire by Sunni Muslim gunmen block a road during clashes between the gunmen and members of the Lebanese army in Koula, Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

<p>A woman runs for cover near burning tyres and barricades during clashes between members of the Lebanese army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen with weapons walk through the streets of Kaskas in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

