Beirut bombing

Lebanese Armed Forces personnel protect Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Qabbani from protesters during the funeral of 16-year-old Mohammed Chaar, who was killed along with Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah in a bomb blast, in Beirut, December 29, 2013. Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Qabbani, was escorted out of Khashiqjy Mosque by a unit from the Lebanese Armed Forces and was transported in a tank belonging to the Information Branch. Qabbani made an unwelcome appearance at the funeral of martyr Mohammad Chaar at the Khashiqjy Mosque in Beirut and was locked up as protesters refused to allow him to leave, the National News Agency reported. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro