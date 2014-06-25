Edition:
Beirut hotel blast

Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel as people watch from windows following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A policeman secures the area as firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Internal Security members detain men following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers and policemen carry their weapons as they take up positions outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Civil Defence members push a wounded man on a stretcher to an ambulance as Internal Security members react outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Internal Security members arrest a suspect following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier gestures as he secures the area outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Intelligence officers carrying their weapons stand near Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
