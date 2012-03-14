Edition:
Belgian bus crash kills mostly children

<p>A helicopter takes off from the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. The bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of the tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

<p>Rescuers (L) carry a stretcher to an emergency helicopter at the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>The wreckage of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel is pulled in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>The wreckage of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel is pushed into a warehouse in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>Workers stand next to parts of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel in Sierre in western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Relatives and parents gather at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Relatives and parents gather at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A bus carrying relatives and parents of tourists involved in an accident in Switzerland arrives at Melsbroek military airport, before departing for Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet</p>

<p>Relatives of the victims involved in the bus crash enter the gate to 't Stekske Elementary School in Lommel March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund</p>

<p>A man helps a boy to attach his drawing amongst others posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Children's drawings are seen posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A floral tribute hangs on a rail in front of the Tunnel de Sierre in which late Tuesday a bus crashed, in Sierre western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>The motorway Tunnel de Sierre in which late Tuesday a bus crashed is pictured in Sierre western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>A woman and child look at condoleance notes and drawings posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A child's drawing is seen posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Heverlee, Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf (R) and Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo attend a news conference on the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre, at Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Jan Luykx, the Belgian ambassador to Switzerland (L), speaks with Jacques Melly, head of the Canton du Valais Government, before a news conference after a bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Relatives of injured victims of the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre sit on a bench at the hospital in Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Relatives of injured victims of the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre arrive at the hospital in Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (2nd L) briefs King Albert II (C) before the king's departure for Switzerland, at Melsbroek military airport March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet</p>

<p>A hearse carrying a coffin arrives at the mortuary of Sion in western Switzerland, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

