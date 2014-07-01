Edition:
United States
Belgium 2 - 1 USA

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring against the U.S. in extra time July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini fights for the ball with Matt Besler and Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (R) July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates defeating the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne forms a heart shape with his hands as his teammates gather around him to celebrate his goal against the U.S. during extra time July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Daniel Van Buyten fights for the ball with Fabian Johnson of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini fights for the ball with DaMarcus Beasley of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne attempts a shot past the U.S. players July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Toby Alderweireld falls while challenging Alejandro Bedoya of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Geoff Cameron of the U.S. fights for the ball with Belgium's Marouane Fellaini July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Divock Origi heads the ball beside Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Geoff Cameron of the U.S. jumps for the ball with Belgium's Marouane Fellaini July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Alejandro Bedoya of the U.S. fights for the ball with Belgium's Toby Alderweireld July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Axel Witsel fights for the ball with Michael Bradley of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen attempts a cross past Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne fights for the ball with Geoff Cameron and Jermaine Jones (R) of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Dries Mertens watches Alejandro Bedoya of the U.S. fight for the ball with Axel Witsel July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne restrains a pitch invader July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini kicks the ball near Jermaine Jones of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. jumps for the ball July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Divock Origi fights for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Divock Origi throws himself into the goal net after missing an opportunity to score July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen attempts a shot at the goal as Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. defends July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. eyes the ball as he fights with an unidentified Belgium player July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Divock Origi jumps for the ball next to Geoff Cameron and Matt Besler (R) of the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves a shot July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne kicks to score a goal against U.S. during extra time July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring a goal against the U.S. July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois fails to save a ball July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgium's players celebrate their win against the U.S. in extra time July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
