Beltway fashion
Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kim Kardashian walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kim Kardashian walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Charlize Theron walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Charlize Theron walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Ginnifer Goodwin walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Ginnifer Goodwin walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Rosario Dawson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Rosario Dawson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Socialite Ivanka Trump arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Socialite Ivanka Trump arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Kate Upton arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Kate Upton arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Designer Tory Burch arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Designer Tory Burch arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Singer Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Actress Malin Akerman walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Malin Akerman walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Viola Davis walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Viola Davis walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
George Stephanopoulos, his wife Ali Wentworth and actress Christa Miller arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
George Stephanopoulos, his wife Ali Wentworth and actress Christa Miller arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lindsay Lohan walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lindsay Lohan walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sofia Vergara walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sofia Vergara walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lauren Bush and husband David Lauren arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lauren Bush and husband David Lauren arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Rashida Jones arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Rashida Jones arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barbara Walters arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barbara Walters arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Erin Andrews of ESPN arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Erin Andrews of ESPN arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Meghan McCain arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. Actor Omar Epps pretends to be knocked back as McCain crosses in front of him. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
Meghan McCain arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. Actor Omar Epps pretends to be knocked back as McCain crosses in front of him. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Mary J. Blige arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Mary J. Blige arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Julie Bowen arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Julie Bowen arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow arrive at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow arrive at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. Representative Jane Harman (D-CA) and Daily Beast and Newsweek Editor- in-Chief Tina Brown share the red carpet with actor Colton Haynes at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28,...more
Former U.S. Representative Jane Harman (D-CA) and Daily Beast and Newsweek Editor- in-Chief Tina Brown share the red carpet with actor Colton Haynes at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Daniel Day Lewis walks with Arianna Huffington at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Daniel Day Lewis walks with Arianna Huffington at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Martha Stewart arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Martha Stewart arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Anchor Diane Sawyer of ABC News arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anchor Diane Sawyer of ABC News arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actors Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actors Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian talk to reporters as they arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian talk to reporters as they arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer walks down a hallway at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer walks down a hallway at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lindsay Lohan arrives on the red carpet, as the U.S. Marine Band arrives behind her, for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lindsay Lohan arrives on the red carpet, as the U.S. Marine Band arrives behind her, for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Sofia Vergara attends the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Actress Sofia Vergara attends the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Next Slideshows
Romney's VP list
The likely front-runners and long shots on Romney's short list.
Tax Day protests
The deadline day for taxes brings out some protesters.
Protecting the President
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.
Obama's #1 fan
One man is very excited about Obama's upcoming visit to Colombia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.