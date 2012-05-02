Edition:
United States
May 1, 2012

Beltway fashion

<p>Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Kim Kardashian walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Charlize Theron walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Ginnifer Goodwin walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Rosario Dawson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Socialite Ivanka Trump arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Model Kate Upton arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Designer Tory Burch arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Singer Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Malin Akerman walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Viola Davis walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>George Stephanopoulos, his wife Ali Wentworth and actress Christa Miller arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Lindsay Lohan walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Sofia Vergara walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Lauren Bush and husband David Lauren arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Rashida Jones arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Barbara Walters arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Erin Andrews of ESPN arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Meghan McCain arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. Actor Omar Epps pretends to be knocked back as McCain crosses in front of him. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Singer Mary J. Blige arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Julie Bowen arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow arrive at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Former U.S. Representative Jane Harman (D-CA) and Daily Beast and Newsweek Editor- in-Chief Tina Brown share the red carpet with actor Colton Haynes at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actor Daniel Day Lewis walks with Arianna Huffington at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Martha Stewart arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Anchor Diane Sawyer of ABC News arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>U.S. Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actors Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actor Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian talk to reporters as they arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer walks down a hallway at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Lindsay Lohan arrives on the red carpet, as the U.S. Marine Band arrives behind her, for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Actress Sofia Vergara attends the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Pictures

Podcast