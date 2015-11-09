Ben Carson country
A sign which reads "Run Ben Run" in support of presidential candidate Ben Carson is seen next to a countryside road in Upperco Maryland November 5, 2015. For many who knew Ben Carson in Baltimore, his U.S. presidential candidacy comes as a surprise....more
A man crosses a street in front of the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland November 4, 2015. An unassailable local hero, a Johns Hopkins Hospital neurosurgeon, Carson put his wealth to use helping the poor. He established a scholarship...more
An abandoned building is seen near the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland November 5, 2015. For American voters disdainful of gridlock in Washington, Carson's apolitical background has been a breath of fresh air, especially given his...more
A man walks by a Popeyes restaurant a cross the street from the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland November 4, 2015. Running neck-and-neck with real estate mogul Donald Trump, Carson last week was the subject of media reports challenging...more
A holy Bible Book is seen at the Spencerville Seventh Day Adventist Church in Silver Spring, Maryland November 4, 2015. Carson moved to Baltimore in 1977 to begin his residency at Johns Hopkins, and aside from a year at a hospital in Perth,...more
A traffic sign for Baltimore is seen on a highway near Baltimore, Maryland November 5, 2015. Baltimore has been known for years for its violent crime, minorities, economic equality and history of segregation. There, friends say Carson met...more
The John Hopkins Hospital is seen at a area near the downtown of Baltimore, Maryland November 4, 2015. Reginald Davis, a neurosurgeon who trained with Carson and became one of his closest friends, could not recall Carson discussing politics over...more
The Spencerville Seventh Day Adventist Church is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland November 4, 2015. A pastor at the Seventh-day Adventist church where Carson, his wife, Candy, and their three children were members said any discussion of politics would...more
Cars are seen waiting on traffic as they enter Baltimore, Maryland November 5, 2015. Outside work, the Carsons were fixtures on the local charity circuit and in 1996 founded the Carson Scholars Fund, which each year gives $1,000 grants to students in...more
An man sits on a bench near the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland November 5, 2015. On the campaign trail, some of Carson�s statements have stirred controversy, including his comment that far fewer Jews would have died in the Holocaust if...more
A man walks by the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland November 4, 2015. Paul Gardner of Baltimore, a blogger who established himself as a political commentator via his Twitter feed, said Carson's presidential campaign and his statements...more
A countryside road is seen during a hazy day in Upperco Maryland November 5, 2015. Grant Grasmick, a local lumber magnate who met Carson 16 years ago while both were doing charity work, said in comments to Reuters after the Politico story appeared:...more
