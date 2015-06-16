Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 16, 2015 | 12:55pm EDT

Berkeley balcony collapse

Damage is seen at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. Five young Irish citizens were killed and at least eight other people were injured when an apartment balcony collapsed early on Tuesday in the Californian city of Berkeley, Ireland's foreign minister said. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

