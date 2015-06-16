Berkeley balcony collapse

Damage is seen at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. Five young Irish citizens were killed and at least eight other people were injured when an apartment balcony collapsed early on Tuesday in the...more

Damage is seen at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. Five young Irish citizens were killed and at least eight other people were injured when an apartment balcony collapsed early on Tuesday in the Californian city of Berkeley, Ireland's foreign minister said. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

