Berkeley balcony collapse
Damage is seen at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. Five young Irish citizens were killed and at least eight other people were injured when an apartment balcony collapsed early on Tuesday in the...more
Debris is seen on the sidewalk below a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A small memorial is seen near a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Damage is seen at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Berkeley Police officers confer at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Debris is seen on the sidewalk below a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Berkeley Police officers confer at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Damage is seen at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Berkeley Police move a body at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
