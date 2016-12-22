Edition:
United States

Berlin Christmas market reopens

Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Police patrol at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which plowed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Police patrol at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which plowed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 15
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Flowers and candles are placed near the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Flowers and candles are placed near the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 15
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

People mourn beside flowers and candles placed at the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
People mourn beside flowers and candles placed at the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 15
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Police patrol at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Police patrol at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 15
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
5 / 15
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

People prepare to re-open the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
People prepare to re-open the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
6 / 15
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

People leave the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
People leave the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 15
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

People mourn at the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
People mourn at the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 15
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Picture shows the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Picture shows the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 15
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 15
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

People prepare to re-open the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
People prepare to re-open the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
11 / 15
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

People walk through the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
People walk through the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 15
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Police patrol among people at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Police patrol among people at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
13 / 15
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
14 / 15
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

People walk through the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
People walk through the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
15 / 15

Berlin Christmas market reopens

Berlin Christmas market reopens Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

All Collections

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

All Collections

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Burning oilfields of Mosul

All Collections

Burning oilfields of Mosul

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

City of ice

All Collections

City of ice

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The longest night

All Collections

The longest night

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

All Collections

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

View More Slideshows »