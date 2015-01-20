Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 20, 2015 | 8:45am EST

Berlin Fashion Week

A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 20
A model presents a creation by designer Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by designer Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a creation by designer Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 20
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 20
A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 20
Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 20
A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 20
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 20
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 20
Models present makeup creations during dress rehearsal by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present makeup creations during dress rehearsal by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Models present makeup creations during dress rehearsal by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 20
Models look up at a monitor backstage, before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models look up at a monitor backstage, before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Models look up at a monitor backstage, before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 20
Models present creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Models present creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 20
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 20
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 20
A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 20
A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 20
Creations by Charlotte Ronson hang on clothes rails backstage during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Creations by Charlotte Ronson hang on clothes rails backstage during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Creations by Charlotte Ronson hang on clothes rails backstage during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 20
A model has make-up applied while backstage before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model has make-up applied while backstage before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model has make-up applied while backstage before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 20
Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 20
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Critics' Choice Awards show

Critics' Choice Awards show

Next Slideshows

Critics' Choice Awards show

Critics' Choice Awards show

Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.

Jan 15 2015
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Jan 15 2015
Oscar nominations

Oscar nominations

The nominees for the 2015 Academy Awards.

Jan 15 2015
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.

Jan 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast