Berlin Fashion Week

<p>Models present creations by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Models listen to final instructions to present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model gets dressed up to present a creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Models listen to final instructions to present the creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Miranda Konstantinidou at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Miranda Konstantinidou at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Models present creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Dawid Tomaszewski at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A face embellishment is adjusted on a model by an assistant before she present a creation by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model prepares backstage to present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Models present creations by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A model has her make up applied and hair styled before a show at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by S. Oliver at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model walks past a sign for the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Zizzi at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

