Berlin Fashion Week
Models present creations by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creations by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models listen to final instructions to present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models listen to final instructions to present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model gets dressed up to present a creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model gets dressed up to present a creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models listen to final instructions to present the creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models listen to final instructions to present the creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Miranda Konstantinidou at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Miranda Konstantinidou at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Miranda Konstantinidou at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Miranda Konstantinidou at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Dawid Tomaszewski at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Dawid Tomaszewski at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A face embellishment is adjusted on a model by an assistant before she present a creation by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A face embellishment is adjusted on a model by an assistant before she present a creation by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model prepares backstage to present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model prepares backstage to present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creations by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present creations by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model has her make up applied and hair styled before a show at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model has her make up applied and hair styled before a show at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by S. Oliver at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by S. Oliver at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model walks past a sign for the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model walks past a sign for the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Zizzi at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Zizzi at the 'Curvy Is Sexy' fashion fair during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Waves and kicks for shanty town kids
An organization offers children from a poor fishing neighborhood the chance to learn alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai.
Surfing USA
Surf's up on the sun-drenched beach of Leucadia, California.
Michelle Obama turns 50
First Lady Michelle Obama celebrates her 50th birthday.
Tunneling under London
Crossrail, the largest infrastructure project in Europe, designed to relieve pressure on London's crowded underground rail network, has reached the half-way...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.