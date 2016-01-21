Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 9:27pm EST

Berlin Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 35
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 35
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR
Close
3 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 35
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 35
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 35
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 35
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 35
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 35
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 35
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 35
A model wears shoes as she presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model wears shoes as she presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model wears shoes as she presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 35
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 35
Models present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 35
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 35
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
22 / 35
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
23 / 35
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
24 / 35
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
25 / 35
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
26 / 35
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
27 / 35
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
28 / 35
Models present creations by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
29 / 35
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
30 / 35
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
31 / 35
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
32 / 35
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
33 / 35
A plus size model presents a creation of fashion label Minx by Eva Lutz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A plus size model presents a creation of fashion label Minx by Eva Lutz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A plus size model presents a creation of fashion label Minx by Eva Lutz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
34 / 35
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Talking TV

Talking TV

Next Slideshows

Talking TV

Talking TV

The networks roll out the stars of their latest and returning shows.

Jan 19 2016
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

Jan 18 2016
Alan Rickman: 1946 - 2016

Alan Rickman: 1946 - 2016

The British actor and director, whose films included the "Harry Potter" franchise, "Die Hard" and "Love Actually," has died at age 69.

Jan 14 2016
Oscar nominations

Oscar nominations

The nominees for the 2016 Academy Awards.

Jan 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast