Berlin Fashion Week
Models have special hairstyle as they present a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Dimitri at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Ewa Herzog at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR
A model presents a creation by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A models sports a special hairstyle as she presents a collection by Irene Luft at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by fashion design students of the Taiwanese Shih Chien university at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
