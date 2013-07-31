Edition:
Berlusconi's women

<p>Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale (C) holds a dog at Grazioli palace in downtown Rome July 31, 2013. Italy's supreme court on Tuesday began hearing Silvio Berlusconi's last appeal against a jail sentence and ban from public office in a case which could endanger the country's shaky coalition government if the conviction is confirmed. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

<p>Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale kisses a dog at Grazioli palace in downtown Rome July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

<p>Nicole Minetti, Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and member of the Lombardy regional council, presents a creation from Parah new generation Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Nicole Minetti reads a newspaper during a meeting at the Lombardy regional headquarters in Milan January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>Teenage nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug of Morocco poses during a photocall at the Karma disco in Milan in this November 14, 2010 file photo. An Italian judge ordered Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to stand trial on February 15, 2011, on charges that include paying el Mahroug, whose stage name is Ruby, for sex. Prosecutors say they have ample evidence that Berlusconi paid el Mahroug for sex when she was 17 years old -- an offence in Italy. She denies having sex with Berlusconi. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Teenage nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug of Morocco poses during a photocall at the Karma disco in Milan in this November 14, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale arrives at Grazioli palace, downtown Rome, June 25, 2013. Berlusconi's conviction on charges relating to underage prostitution has opened an unpredictable chapter for Italy's fragile coalition government just as signs of uncertainty have returned to euro zone financial markets. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale is seen through a car window as she arrives at Grazioli palace, downtown Rome June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Italian escort Patrizia D'Addario is pictured on the cover of the book "Gradisca Presidente " ("Enjoy, Prime Minister") in this handout from Aliberti Editore released November 24, 2009. D'Addario, the escort at the heart of a sex scandal involving Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, gave graphic details of their alleged lovemaking in the book, and said she had been attacked and threatened since. The cover reads, "All of the truth of the most famous escort from all over the world." REUTERS/Aliberti Editore/Handout</p>

<p>Italian escort Patrizia D'Addario walks in the southern Italian town of Otranto in this August 19, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Fabio Serino/Files</p>

<p>A man flips through an Italian magazine displaying on the cover exclusive pictures of aspiring model Noemi Letizia in central Rome May 26, 2009. In April 2009, Berlusconi was photographed at the 18th-birthday party of aspiring model Noemi Letizia. Soon after, his wife Veronica announced that she wanted a divorce, saying she could "no longer stay with a man who frequents minors". REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

<p>Aspiring model Noemi Letizia poses for photographers as she arrives at the 66th Venice Film Festival September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>An email sent by staff of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to reporters, containing the text of a letter of apology to his wife Veronica, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his wife Veronica Lario (L) pose at Villa Madama in Rome in a June 4, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files</p>

