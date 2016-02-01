Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2016 | 11:30am EST

Bern-ing man

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in a residence's garage in Charles City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
The reflection of the campaign bus for Bernie Sanders in a window as he speaks at a town hall in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Supporter Lindsey English pushes her ear against the door to hear Bernie Sanders speak at a campaign town hall meeting in Hollis, New Hampshire, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Supporters listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Bernie Sanders shields his eyes to look out into the crowd at a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Supporters watch Bernie Sanders speak during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Bernie Sanders smiles as he takes the podium to speak during a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Bernie Sanders listens to a question during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders signs a piece of artwork after speaking at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Bernie Sanders arrives at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Supporter Christopher Dipalo listens to Senator Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a rally in North Las Vegas, Nevada November 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
