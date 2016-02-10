Edition:
Bern-ing man

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles after winning at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, dances at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles as he walks along a street near a polling place in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016, REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of New Hampshire Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Melissa Chandler holds onto Bleu, a Scottish Highlander steer wearing a campaign sticker for the U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. Chandler brought Bleu downtown to promote New Hampshire agriculture. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Secret Service agents (C) are covered in snow protecting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. At left and right are campaign staff. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane Sanders watch returns with their family at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously as they discuss issues during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jon Hathaway shows off a hat full of signatures from U.S. presidential candidates after a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in a residence's garage in Charles City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

The reflection of the campaign bus for Bernie Sanders in a window as he speaks at a town hall in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Supporter Lindsey English pushes her ear against the door to hear Bernie Sanders speak at a campaign town hall meeting in Hollis, New Hampshire, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders shields his eyes to look out into the crowd at a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters watch Bernie Sanders speak during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Bernie Sanders smiles as he takes the podium to speak during a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Bernie Sanders listens to a question during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders signs a piece of artwork after speaking at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders arrives at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Supporter Christopher Dipalo listens to Senator Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a rally in North Las Vegas, Nevada November 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

