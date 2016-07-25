Bern-ing up the DNC
A man wearing a Donald Trump mask wipes sweat from his face as demonstrators from various groups, including supporters of Bernie Sanders, take part in a protest march in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Bernie Sanders carry an effigy with his image. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester, and supporter of Bernie Sanders, cools off in a fire hydrant. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters march against Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man takes a rest along the sidewalk. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of the legalization of marijuana carry a large inflatable joint. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters prepare to march against Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A banner of Bernie Sanders icons is carried as protesters march against Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Protesters march against Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Bernie Sanders supporter at the opening session. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks across a chalk drawing of the Bernie Sanders campaign logo outside the Wells Fargo Center. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters march against Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Bernie Sanders supporter displays buttons. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cool off. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman carries a cutout of Bernie Sanders past tents in Franklin D. Roosevelt park in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Bernie Sanders supporters march down Broad Avenue near Marconi Park. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A woman cools off as various groups, including supporters of Bernie Sanders, take part in a protest march. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A supporter of Bernie Sanders places a pin with his image on his shirt before a protest march. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A Bernie Sanders supporter shows a sign made of buttons. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Protesters march against Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Bernie Sanders supporter Patrick McMillan of Denver takes a break from the heat during a rally. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A supporter of Bernie Sanders cools off. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman watches from the doorsteps of her house as demonstrators from various groups, including supporters of Bernie Sanders, take part in a protest march. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators from various groups take part in a protest march. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Bernie Sanders carry an effigy with his image. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
