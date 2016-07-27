Bernie backers at the DNC
A supporter of Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a placard in protest at the perimeter walls of the Convention. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Larry Sanders casts a vote for his younger brother Bernie Sanders during the Convention. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Supporters and delegates of Bernie Sanders protest from inside and outside the glass of the convention arena after they stormed off the convention floor when Hillary Clinton won the nomination. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A police officer removes flyers posted on a security gate outside the convention. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A supporter of Bernie Sanders clears her eyes with water after she said she was hit with pepper spray at the perimeter walls of the convention. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Bernie Sanders embrace at the perimeter walls of the convention. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Bernie Sanders protest at the perimeter walls of the convention. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters and delegates of Bernie Sanders walk out after Hillary Clinton was nominated. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A sign which reads, "Bernie Sanders, 2016" lies next to a protester holding a candle during a vigil on the perimeters of the convention. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Delegates hold placards for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A supporter of Bernie Sanders walks out in protest after he moved to suspend the rules and nominate Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
A sign reading "Bernie Sanders for president 2016". REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Emotional supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as he speaks during the first session. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Bernie Sanders wears tape across her mouth. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man is detained by police during a protest for Bernie Sanders outside the Wells Fargo Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Bernie Sanders makes his way past delegates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Bernie Sanders carry an effigy with his image. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Bernie Sanders wave signs during his speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman watches from the doorsteps of her house as demonstrators from various groups, including supporters of Bernie Sanders, take part in a protest march. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cool off from a water hydrant. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Bernie Sanders supporter and delegate from California. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Bernie Sanders delegate listens as Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Bernie Sanders supporter shows off his tattoo. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A supporter of Bernie Sanders reorganizes her camp following Monday night's thunderstorm in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A supporter of Bernie Sanders wears tape across her mouth. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Bernie Sanders supporter screams. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Bernie Sanders wear tape across their mouths. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman walks across a chalk drawing of the Bernie Sanders campaign logo outside the Wells Fargo Center. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A delegate holds a Bernie Sanders sign. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
