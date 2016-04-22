Edition:
United States
Fri Apr 22, 2016

Bernie backers

A van emblazoned with decals supporting Bernie Sanders on a street outside a location where he addressed supporters in West Philadelphia. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Suzanne Tufan, with her face painted, waits for a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Supporters cheer as Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A group of audience members with "BERNIE" spelled out on their t-shirts react as Bernie Sanders takes the stage at a campaign rally in Binghamton, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Supporters cheer for Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
A supporter's beard covers his shirt as he listens to Bernie Sanders as he speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Oaks, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Supporters attend a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A sign in support of Bernie Sanders is seen on a lawn before the start of a Democratic presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A supporter shows his Yamaka at a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A supporter listens to Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally on the street outside Sanders' childhood home in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Audience members wait for Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A young supporter of Bernie Sanders wears a temporary tattoo before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic candidates debate in Kendall, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Supporters cheers as Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
An audience member cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Mina Gibbons, 4, listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at a town hall campaign event in Maquoketa, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Residents of Queens attempt to catch a glimpse of Bernie Sanders as he eats lunch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Audience members cheer as Bernie Sanders is introduced at a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
