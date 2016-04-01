Bernie in the Bronx
Supporters react to Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters react as Bernie Sanders takes the stage during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees wait in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds a sign ahead of campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman has her picture taken with a supporter as they stand in line to attend a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter carries the national flags of Mexico and USA while taking part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An attendee holds a poster while in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters wait for the arrival of Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman takes photos with her smart phone while waiting in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters play with a make-shift hand puppet as they stand in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees go through a metal detector ahead of campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A boy stands on the sidelines of a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders reacts to the crowd after speaking to an overflow crowd at a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees and supporters hold signs and raise mobile phones during campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Campaign cuisine
Keeping the candidates nourished on the primary trail.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Clashes in France
Demonstrators take to the streets to protest plans for a pro-business loosening of the France's protective labor laws.
Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016
The Iraqi-British architect, famed for her curvy, futuristic buildings, has died at age 65.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.