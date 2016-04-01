Edition:
Thu Mar 31, 2016

Bernie in the Bronx

Supporters react to Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters react to Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Supporters react to Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters react as Bernie Sanders takes the stage during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters react as Bernie Sanders takes the stage during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Supporters react as Bernie Sanders takes the stage during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees wait in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees wait in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Attendees wait in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds a sign ahead of campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds a sign ahead of campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A woman holds a sign ahead of campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman has her picture taken with a supporter as they stand in line to attend a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman has her picture taken with a supporter as they stand in line to attend a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A woman has her picture taken with a supporter as they stand in line to attend a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter carries the national flags of Mexico and USA while taking part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A supporter carries the national flags of Mexico and USA while taking part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A supporter carries the national flags of Mexico and USA while taking part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An attendee holds a poster while in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An attendee holds a poster while in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
An attendee holds a poster while in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters wait for the arrival of Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters wait for the arrival of Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Supporters wait for the arrival of Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman takes photos with her smart phone while waiting in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman takes photos with her smart phone while waiting in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A woman takes photos with her smart phone while waiting in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters play with a make-shift hand puppet as they stand in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters play with a make-shift hand puppet as they stand in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Supporters play with a make-shift hand puppet as they stand in line to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
People line up to take part in a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees go through a metal detector ahead of campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees go through a metal detector ahead of campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Attendees go through a metal detector ahead of campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A boy stands on the sidelines of a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A boy stands on the sidelines of a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A boy stands on the sidelines of a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders reacts to the crowd after speaking to an overflow crowd at a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bernie Sanders reacts to the crowd after speaking to an overflow crowd at a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Bernie Sanders reacts to the crowd after speaking to an overflow crowd at a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees and supporters hold signs and raise mobile phones during campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees and supporters hold signs and raise mobile phones during campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Attendees and supporters hold signs and raise mobile phones during campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at St Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
