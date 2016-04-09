Bernie's Brooklyn homecoming
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home (rear) in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A passerby gives a thumbs up as Bernie Sanders sits down to eat at the Sunset Diner in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch from a window of the building of the childhood home of Bernie Sanders, as he holds a rally on the street below, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders walks out of his childhood home for a campaign rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane and actor Mark Ruffalo at a campaign rally on the street outside Sanders' childhood home in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People cheer for Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders and actress Susan Sarandon talk at the Sunset Diner in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally, with the Manhattan skyline behind him, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An audience member records a video as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Brooklyn, New York April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders greets audience members at a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane at a campaign rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders watches as his wife Jane photographs the news photographers and videographers photographing them inside the Sunset Diner in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane take the stage for a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
