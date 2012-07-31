Best-dressed list
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has made Vanity Fair's 2012 International Best-Dressed List. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Others who made the list include actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Singer Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Rapper Jay-Z . REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Fourth in line to the throne of Monacao Charlotte Casiraghi. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Lea Seydoux. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Designer Stacey Bendet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Model Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prince Harry. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
NBS Today co-host Matt Lauer. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned of Qatar. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Ozwald Boateng. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Former model Farida Khelfa. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Journalist Morley Safer. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
New York Giants' wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Philanthropist Lizzie Tisch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British director Richard E. Grant. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
