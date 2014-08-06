Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 6, 2014 | 4:37pm EDT

Best-dressed list

Singer Pharrell Williams has made Vanity Fair's 2014 international best dressed list. Others on this year's list include: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Singer Pharrell Williams has made Vanity Fair's 2014 international best dressed list. Others on this year's list include: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Singer Pharrell Williams has made Vanity Fair's 2014 international best dressed list. Others on this year's list include: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 21
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 21
Musician St. Vincent. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Musician St. Vincent. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Musician St. Vincent. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 21
Designer Karl Lagerfeld. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Designer Karl Lagerfeld. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Designer Karl Lagerfeld. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 21
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 21
Actor Neil Patrick Harris. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Neil Patrick Harris. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actor Neil Patrick Harris. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 21
Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 21
Actress Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actress Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 21
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 21
Artist Jeff Koons. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Artist Jeff Koons. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 21
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 21
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
12 / 21
Actress Michelle Dockery. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Michelle Dockery. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actress Michelle Dockery. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 21
Actor Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actor Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 21
Alice and Olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet Eisner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Alice and Olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet Eisner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Alice and Olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet Eisner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 21
Actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
16 / 21
Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 21
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
18 / 21
NastyGal founder Sophia Amoruso. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NastyGal founder Sophia Amoruso. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
NastyGal founder Sophia Amoruso. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 21
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 21
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses

Next Slideshows

Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses

Sandra Bullock tops the list of highest-paid actresses.

Aug 05 2014
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

Cast members arrive in Los Angeles for the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Aug 04 2014
'Woodstock' in Poland

'Woodstock' in Poland

Half a million people revel in the mud pits and music at the Woodstock Festival in Poland.

Aug 04 2014
Highest-paid country stars

Highest-paid country stars

Ranking the highest-paid country musicians.

Jul 29 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast