Best in Show at Westminster

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for photographers at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, accepts a treat from her handler, Kent Boyles during a visit to One World Observatory atop One World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor poses for photographers with her handler Kent Boyles. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor poses for photographers. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Mallori Seifert, the winner of the Jr. Showmanship competition waits as her Beagle defecates in the judging ring after competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Tanner, a Norwich Terrier and winner of the Terrier Group, runs in the judging ring during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Neapolitan Mastiff stands in the ring during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Komondor runs during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Dogue de Bordeaux yawns on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Boxer named Devlin wins the Working group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Clumber Spaniel is inspected during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Devlin, a Boxer, is lifted by her handler Diego Garcia after winning the Working Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Great Dane and its handler stand on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Chuckie, a Pekingese, wins the Toy group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Adrian, an Irish Setter is run by his handler Adam Bernardin while winning the Sporting Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan as he waits on the sidelines during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Devlin, a Boxer, and winner of the Working Group is run by her handler Diego Garcia during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

