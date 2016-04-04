Best of ACM Awards
Dolly Parton sings a duet with Katy Perry after Parton accepted the Tex Ritter Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Brett Eldredge performs "Drunk on Your Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town poses backstage with their awards for Vocal Group of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "Tush" with musicians Keith Urban and Billy Gibbons. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Church Bells". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and for Vocal Event of the Year for "Smokin' and Drinkin". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kenny Chesney performs "Noise". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Young and Cassadee Pope perform "Think of You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Florida Georgia Line perform "Confession". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Charles Kelley performs "Lonely Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dolly Parton sings a duet with Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eric Church performs "Record Year". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dierks Bentley performs "Somewhere on a Beach" surrounded by women from the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Luke Bryan (L) and Dierks Bentley (R) hug Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Old Dominion performs "Snapback". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Nick Jonas performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Keith Urban performs "Wasted Time". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cole Swindell performs "You Should Be Here". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Hunt performs "Make You Miss Me". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Kelsea Ballerini poses backstage with her award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Aldean is hugged by Luke Bryan after he accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Chris Stapleton poses backstage with his six awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cam performs "Burning House". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Co-host Luke Bryan introduces Blake Shelton as he performs "I Came Here to Forget". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line pose backstage with their award for Vocal Duo of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Chris Stapleton (L) performs "Fire Away". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Church Bells". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Thomas Rhett accepts the award for Single Record of the Year for "Die A Happy Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton plays air guitar as he performs "I Came Here to Forget". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dolly Parton sings a duet with Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
ACM Awards red carpet
Style from the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.
Pillow wars
The epic battles of World Pillow Fight Day.
GLAAD Media Awards
Highlights from the 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards.
NCAA Final Four
North Carolina and Villanova will face off in the finals.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.