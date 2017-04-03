Best of ACM Awards
Keith Urban and singer Carrie Underwood perform The Fighter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys perform God, Your Mama and Me. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform Speak to a Girl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Brett Eldredge performs Somethin' I Am Good At. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town performs Happy People. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Aldean performs Any Ole' Barstool. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lauren Daigle and Reba McEntire perform Back to God. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line poses backstage with their Single Record of the Year award for H.O.L.Y. and Vocal Event of the Year for May We All. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Old Dominion performs No Such Thing As A Broken Heart. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Bryan performs Fast. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris perform Craving You. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelsea Ballerini performs Yeah Boy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Chris Stapleton performs Second One To Know. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kellie Pickler presents The Brothers Osborne with the award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Joe Walsh presents the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Antebellum performs You Look Good. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Dierks Bentley jokes with a statue of co-host Luke Bryan at right and the real Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maren Morris performs I Could Use a Love Song. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Brothers Osborne accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Brothers Osborne perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of duo Florida Georgia Line perform H.O.L.Y. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rascal Flatts performs Yours If you Want It. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joe Walsh and Luke Bryan perform Johnny Be Good. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs Church Bells. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
