Pictures | Mon Apr 3, 2017 | 12:27pm EDT

Best of ACM Awards

Keith Urban and singer Carrie Underwood perform The Fighter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys perform God, Your Mama and Me. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform Speak to a Girl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Singer Brett Eldredge performs Somethin' I Am Good At. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Little Big Town performs Happy People. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Jason Aldean performs Any Ole' Barstool. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Miranda Lambert performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Lauren Daigle and Reba McEntire perform Back to God. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Musician Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line poses backstage with their Single Record of the Year award for H.O.L.Y. and Vocal Event of the Year for May We All. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Old Dominion performs No Such Thing As A Broken Heart. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Luke Bryan performs Fast. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Singers Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris perform Craving You. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Show hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Kelsea Ballerini performs Yeah Boy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Musician Chris Stapleton performs Second One To Know. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Kellie Pickler presents The Brothers Osborne with the award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Musician Joe Walsh presents the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Lady Antebellum performs You Look Good. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Host Dierks Bentley jokes with a statue of co-host Luke Bryan at right and the real Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Maren Morris performs I Could Use a Love Song. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
The Brothers Osborne accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
The Brothers Osborne perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of duo Florida Georgia Line perform H.O.L.Y. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Rascal Flatts performs Yours If you Want It. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Joe Walsh and Luke Bryan perform Johnny Be Good. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Carrie Underwood performs Church Bells. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Show hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
