Mon Nov 24, 2014

Best of American Music Awards

Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Lorde performs "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
One Direction accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Adriana Grande and The Weeknd perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy present the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Fergie performs "L.A. Love (LaLa)". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Musician Wyclef Jean and the group Magic perform "Rude". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actor Jaime Foxx presents the award for favorite rap/hip hop album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J. and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Musician Wyclef Jean performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer jumps while performing "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Charli XCX performs "Fancy" and "Beg For It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
One Direction performs "Night Changes". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Lil Wayne performs "Lets Start a Fire" with Christina Milian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Charli XCX reacts backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Jennifer Lopex performs "Booty" with Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Musician Luke Bryan poses backstage with his award for Favorite Country Male Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Fergie performs "L.A. Love (LaLa)". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Lorde stands with dancers after performing "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Members of One Direction celebrate as they rise to accept the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actor Patrick Dempsey presents the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
5 seconds of Summer performs "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actresses Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling present the Favorite Pop/Rock Artist - Male award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
The group Imagine Dragons poses backstage with their award for Favorite Alternative Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Jennifer Lopez performs "Booty". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
