Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 25, 2013 | 1:05pm EST

Best of American Music Awards

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs her single "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Rihanna accepts the Icon Award from her mother Monica Fenty at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Singer Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>TLC performs "Waterfalls" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&amp;B album award for The 20/20 Experience from comedienne Sarah Silverman at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite country album for "Red" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "Ride Wit Me" with Nelly at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Liam Payne of One Direction accepts the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Justin Timberlake performs "Drink You Away" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Pitbull performs his song "Timber" with Ke$ha at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Rihanna accepts the award for favorite soul/R&amp;B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Host Pitbull and dancers demonstrate new moves at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Kelly Osbourne and Nicole Richie present the favorite pop/rock album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons accepts the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Katy Perry performs "Unconditionally" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Musicans Joan Jett and Dave Grohl present the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the favorite country female artist from Andy Hurley (C) and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Kendrick Lamar performs a medley at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Akon and musician Michael Bolton present the award for favorite rap/hip hop album at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Liam Payne (L), Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson (R) of One Direction perform "Story of My Life" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to singer Celia Cruz at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Ariana Grande accepts the Kohl's new artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Ke$ha performs as a guest on Pitbull's song "Timber" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the artist of the year award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Ariana Grande performs a medley of songs at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Luke Bryan accepts the favorite country male artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Christina Aguilera performs "Say Something" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Ryan Lewis (L) and Macklemore accept the award for favorite rap/hip hop album via satellite for "The Heist" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Lady Gaga and R. Kelly perform "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the favorite female artist - country at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Rihanna accepts the Icon Award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Musician Lady Gaga arrives with a mechanical horse at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Justin Timberlake accepts the favorite soul/R&amp;B album award for The 20/20 Experience at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Rihanna performs "Diamonds" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Lady Gaga with R. Kelly performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Lady Gaga performs "Do What You Want" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Zoe Saldana and Marc Anthony present the award for favorite soul/R&amp;B female artist at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

<p>Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose with Hip hop artist Nelly and the single of the year award for the song "Cruise" backstage at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose with Hip hop artist Nelly and the single of the year award for the song "Cruise" backstage at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, November 25, 2013

