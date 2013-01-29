Best of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. Djokovic became the first man to...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 27, 2013. Djokovic became the first man to win three successive Australian Open titles in the professional era. REUTERS/David Gray
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Li Na of China in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus poses with The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Li Na of China in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Li Na of China falls during her women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Sara Errani (R) and Roberta Vinci of Italy kiss their trophy after defeating Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua of Australia in their women's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir...more
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus attends a practice session at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Ferrer of Spain (R) hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after missing a point during her women's singles semi-final match against Li Na of China at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles quarter-final match against compatriot Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ekaterina Makarova of Russia serves to compatriot Maria Sharapova during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fans watch the tennis action at Rod Laver Arena during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland watches her overhead shot during her women's singles match against Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
People cool off in front of the spray from misting fans during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Gael Monfils of France falls down during his men's singles match against compatriot Gilles Simon at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus falls as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic plays an overhead shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Heather Watson of Britain celebrates defeating Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain jumps over side boards after running for a shot during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Serena Williams of the U.S. lies on the floor after falling over during her women's singles match agasin Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Angelique Kerber of Germany signs autographs for fans after her women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tennis spectators rest on the grass on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia (foreground) hits a return to Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating compatriot Olga Puchkova in their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Serena Williams of the U.S. dance Gangnam Style during the Kids Tennis Day at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
