Best of BAFTAs
Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards...more
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Courtside celebs
Famous faces watch the big game.
Haute couture in Paris
Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.
SAG Awards red carpet
Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The road to K-pop stardom
Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.