Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 8, 2015 | 8:05pm EST

Best of BAFTAs

Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Presenter Tom Cruise celebrates with (2nd L-R) Jonathan Sehring, Ellar Coltrane, Cathleen Sutherland, Patricia Arquette Ethan Hawke, and John Sloss after they won the best film award for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 35
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 35
Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Julianne Moore poses after receiving the award for best leading actress for "Still Alice" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 35
Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Ethan Hawke (R) hugs Steve Carrell after he presented him with the award for best director which he accepted on behalf of Richard Linklater for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 35
Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Jack O'Connell celebrates after winning the best rising star award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 35
Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Anthony McCarten celebrates after winning best adapted screenplay for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 35
Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor James McAvoy and his wife actress Anne-Marie Duff arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 35
Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actresses Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux pose backstage after presenting an award at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 35
Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Michael Keaton poses after collecting the award for best cinematography on behalf of Emmanuel Lubezki for "Birdman" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 35
Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Rosamund Pike arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 35
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 35
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
12 / 35
Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 35
Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
14 / 35
Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Romola Garai arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
15 / 35
Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Olivia Grant arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 35
Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 35
Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 35
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
19 / 35
Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Musician Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
20 / 35
Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
21 / 35
Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Radio DJ Edith Bowman arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
22 / 35
Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Ralph Fiennes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
23 / 35
A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
A tattoo reading 'Victoria Dream Big Be Unrealistic' on the hand of David Beckham, as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 35
Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Julianne Moore poses with Ralph Fiennes after collecting the award for best original screenplay on behalf of Wes Anderson for "Grand Budapest Hotel" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
25 / 35
Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Director Mike Leigh poses after receiving the fellowship award from Imelda Staunton and Sally Hawkins at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
26 / 35
Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Ellar Coltrane arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
27 / 35
Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Patricia Arquette holds the award for best supporting actress for "Boyhood" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
28 / 35
Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
29 / 35
Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Alice Eve arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
30 / 35
Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
31 / 35
Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
32 / 35
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
33 / 35
J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
J.K. Simmons celebrates after winning best supporting actor for "Whiplash" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
34 / 35
Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham pose with the award for outstanding British film for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts awards ceremony. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Courtside celebs

Courtside celebs

Next Slideshows

Courtside celebs

Courtside celebs

Famous faces watch the big game.

Jan 29 2015
Haute couture in Paris

Haute couture in Paris

Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.

Jan 28 2015
SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 25 2015
The road to K-pop stardom

The road to K-pop stardom

Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music...

Jan 22 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast