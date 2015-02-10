Edition:
Best of Berlinale

Festival Director Dieter Kosslick, actors James Franco and Nicole Kidman and director Werner Herzog (L-R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Actors Charlotte Gainsbourg, James Franco and Marie-Josee Croze (L-R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Every Thing Will Be Fine' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Life.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Actress Ruby O. Fee arrives for the screening of the movie 'As We Were Dreaming.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Katharina Schuettler and Sibel Kekilli (L) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Nobody Wants the Night.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Director Simon Curtis poses with actress Helen Mirren during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Ian McKellen gestures, after his hat fell to the floor while posing during a photocall to promote the movie "Mr. Holmes.". REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Ryan Reynolds poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Alessandra Mastronardi arrives for a screening of the movie 'Life.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Christian Bale attends news conference to promote the movie 'Knight of Cups.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Alessandra Mastronardi and director Anton Corbijn arrive for the screening of the movie 'Life.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Robert Pattinson and Dane DeHaan pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Life.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Viktoriya Korotkova and Piotr Gasowski pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Under Electric Clouds.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Laura Linney arrives for a screening of the movie 'Mr. Holmes.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Janusz Gajos, Maja Ostaszewska (2nd L) Justyna Suwala (R) and director Malgorzata Szumowska (2nd R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Body.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Damian Lewis attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Queen of the Desert.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Udo Kier and Nora von Waldstaetten arrive for the screening of the movie 'Nobody Wants the Night.' REUTERS/Steffi Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Director Sebastian Schipper (C) and cast members, Max Mauff (L) and Laia Costa, pose during a photocall to promote the in competition film "Victoria." REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
French actress Audrey Tautou and member of the international jury. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
'Culture jamming' activist Igor Vamos (C) from The Yes Men group is removed from the stage by security men after a protest at the "Cinema for Peace" charity gala. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Ruby O. Fee poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'As We Were Dreaming.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
German actress Heike Makatsch arrives for the screening of the movie 'Nobody Wants the Night.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Director Justin Kelly and actor James Franco (R) pose during a photo call to promote the in-panorama film "I Am Michael". REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Actors Ian McKellen and Milo Parker (R) arrive for a screening of the movie 'Mr. Holmes'. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Roberto Farias poses during a photo call to promote the in-competition film "El Club." REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Actors David Oyelowo, Colman Domingo (R) and director Ava DuVernay (C) poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Selma'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Nominees of the Shooting Star Award, a prize for the ten most promising young European actors, pose on arrival for the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Director Wim Wenders poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Every Thing Will Be Fine'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina of the band Pussy Riot address the "Cinema for Peace". REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Actress Helen Mirren poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Actors Christian Bale and Natalie Portman (R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Knight of Cups'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actors Nicole Kidman and Damian Lewis (R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert'. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Actors David Oyelowo, Colman Domingo (C) and director Ava DuVernay (R) poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Selma'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the screening of the movie 'Knight of Cups'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Actor James Franco arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
