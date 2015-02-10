Best of Berlinale
Festival Director Dieter Kosslick, actors James Franco and Nicole Kidman and director Werner Herzog (L-R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin. ...more
Actors Charlotte Gainsbourg, James Franco and Marie-Josee Croze (L-R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Every Thing Will Be Fine' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Life.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actress Ruby O. Fee arrives for the screening of the movie 'As We Were Dreaming.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Katharina Schuettler and Sibel Kekilli (L) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Nobody Wants the Night.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Director Simon Curtis poses with actress Helen Mirren during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Ian McKellen gestures, after his hat fell to the floor while posing during a photocall to promote the movie "Mr. Holmes.". REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Ryan Reynolds poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Alessandra Mastronardi arrives for a screening of the movie 'Life.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Christian Bale attends news conference to promote the movie 'Knight of Cups.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Alessandra Mastronardi and director Anton Corbijn arrive for the screening of the movie 'Life.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Robert Pattinson and Dane DeHaan pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Life.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Viktoriya Korotkova and Piotr Gasowski pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Under Electric Clouds.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Laura Linney arrives for a screening of the movie 'Mr. Holmes.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Janusz Gajos, Maja Ostaszewska (2nd L) Justyna Suwala (R) and director Malgorzata Szumowska (2nd R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Body.' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Damian Lewis attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Queen of the Desert.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Udo Kier and Nora von Waldstaetten arrive for the screening of the movie 'Nobody Wants the Night.' REUTERS/Steffi Loos
Director Sebastian Schipper (C) and cast members, Max Mauff (L) and Laia Costa, pose during a photocall to promote the in competition film "Victoria." REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
French actress Audrey Tautou and member of the international jury. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
'Culture jamming' activist Igor Vamos (C) from The Yes Men group is removed from the stage by security men after a protest at the "Cinema for Peace" charity gala. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Ruby O. Fee poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'As We Were Dreaming.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
German actress Heike Makatsch arrives for the screening of the movie 'Nobody Wants the Night.' REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Director Justin Kelly and actor James Franco (R) pose during a photo call to promote the in-panorama film "I Am Michael". REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Actors Ian McKellen and Milo Parker (R) arrive for a screening of the movie 'Mr. Holmes'. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Roberto Farias poses during a photo call to promote the in-competition film "El Club." REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Actors David Oyelowo, Colman Domingo (R) and director Ava DuVernay (C) poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Selma'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Nominees of the Shooting Star Award, a prize for the ten most promising young European actors, pose on arrival for the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Director Wim Wenders poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Every Thing Will Be Fine'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina of the band Pussy Riot address the "Cinema for Peace". REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Helen Mirren poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actors Christian Bale and Natalie Portman (R) pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Knight of Cups'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actors Nicole Kidman and Damian Lewis (R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert'. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Actors David Oyelowo, Colman Domingo (C) and director Ava DuVernay (R) poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Selma'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the screening of the movie 'Knight of Cups'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actor James Franco arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
