Best of BET Awards
DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bobby Brown (R) and New Edition perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Roman GianArthur. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Trey Songz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yara Shahidi poses with her Youngstars Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessie Reyez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Havoc and Lil Kim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Future and Kendrick Lamar perform "Mask Off." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sza performs "Love Galore." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Big Sean performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tamar Braxton performs "My Man." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smitha and Queen Latifah present the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New Edition performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New Edition, including Bobby Brown, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Swae Lee (L) and French Montana perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maxwell performs "Gods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Trey Songz (R) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Solange poses backstage with her Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Future performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jamie Foxx presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Leslie Jones speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
La La Anthony and Kofi speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Firefly Music Festival
Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.
Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles
A Bat-Signal is projected onto City Hall in Los Angeles in honor of late actor Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader beginning in 1966.
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.
MORE IN PICTURES
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria
Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.
Pride worldwide
A weekend of LGBT rights celebrations.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
Eid in Brooklyn
The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.
Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon
A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.