Best of BET Awards
Beyonce performs "Freedom" at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show hosts Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson perform a skit based on the Tony Award-winning play "Hamilton". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Future performs "Wicked (Purple Reign)". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Presenter Taraji P. Henson tells men how to behave when on a date to a Beyonce concert as she presents the award for best group. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Janelle Monae performs a medley of songs in tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Remy Ma performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Usher sports a political slogan on the back of his shirt as he performs "No Limit". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Samuel L. Jackson accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Sheila E. holds aloft a Prince styled guitar after she performed a medley of songs during her tribute to the artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Desiigner performs "Panda". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chloe X Halle perform "Drop". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bryson Tiller performs a medley of "Exchange and Don't". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bryson Tiller accepts the award for Best Male R&B Pop Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Laila Ali speaks about her father, the late boxer Muhammad Ali, during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Maxwell performs "Lake by the Ocean" and "Nothing Compares 2 U". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bilal performs "The Beautiful Ones" with The Roots guitarist Captain Kirk Douglas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stevie Wonder performs"Take Me With U" with Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for Best Actress for her role on "Empire". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendrick Lamar performs "Freedom" with Beyonce. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alicia Keys performs "In Common". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Janelle Monae performs a medley of songs in tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show host Anthony Anderson spoofs the outfit worn by Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show hosts Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eryka Badu and The Roots perform a tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Spike Lee introduces Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
French Montana performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Hudson performs "Purple Rain" with Stevie Wonder. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer BiBi Bourelly performs "Riot". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
DJ Khaled presents the Viewers Choice Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Sheila E. performs a medley of songs during her tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BET Debra Lee presents the Humanitarian Award to actor Jesse Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jaime Foxx takes the stage with his daughter Annalise to speak about the late boxer Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
United States Air Force First Lieutenant Kenyatta Ruffin is honored with a "Shine A Light" Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bryson Tiller performs a medley of "Exchange and Don't". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bilal perfoms "The Beautiful Ones" as Eryka Badu comes offstage during a tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fat Joe performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
