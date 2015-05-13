Edition:
Best of Cannes

Actress Natalie Portman and her husband choreographer Benjamin Millepied pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Actress Fan Bingbing poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Actress Frederique Bel poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Jury members actor Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and actress Sienna Miller pose during a photocall before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Director Emmanuelle Bercot reacts as she poses during a photocall for the film "La tete haute" out of competition before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Photographers work during a photocall before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Jury members film director and actor Xavier Dolan (L) and actress Rossy de Palma pose during a photocall before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
American writer and director brothers Joel (L) and Ethan Coen, Jury Presidents of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, pose during a photocall before the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Cast members Sara Forestier (R) and Rod Paradot pose during a photocall for the film "La tete haute" out of competition before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson poses during a photocall before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Jury member actor Jake Gyllenhaal walks past cinema fan as he arrives to attend a photocall before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Workers install the red carpet in front of the main entrance of the Festival Palace for the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A view shows the sunset on the Croisette on the eve of the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
