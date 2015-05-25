Best of Cannes
Actress Emmanuelle Bercot, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Mon roi", poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actor Vincent Lindon, Best Actor award winner for his role in the film "La loi du marche" (The Measure of a Man), poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015....more
Director Jacques Audiard, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "Dheepan", poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Voice actress Rio Suzuki poses during a photocall for the animated film "The Little Prince " (Le Petit Prince) out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actor Antonio Banderas (R) and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel pose during a photocall as they arrive to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2015 event during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, southern France, May 21, 2015....more
Cast member Gerard Depardieu (L) tries to kiss cast member Isabelle Huppert as they pose during a photocall for the film "Valley of Love" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Shu Qi poses during a photocall for the film "The Assassin" (Nie yin niang) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model and television personality Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Harvey Keitel (L) and Michael Caine pose during a photocall for the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
(L-R) Cast members Jane Fonda, Harvey Keitel, Rachel Weisz, and Michael Caine pose during a photocall for the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actor Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Journalists take pictures of cast member Emily Blunt and director Denis Villeneuve as they arrive to attend a news conference for the film "Sicario" in competition, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Uma Thurman and Caroline Scheufele, Artistic Director and Co-President of Chopard (R) pose during a photocall ahead of the Chopard Gold Party, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the animated film "Inside Out" (Vice Versa), May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Cate Blanchett applauds as she attends a news conference for the film "Carol" May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Todd Haynes (C), cast members Rooney Mara (L) and Cate Blanchett pose during a photocall for the film "Carol" May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Cast member Matthew McConaughey poses during a photocall for the film "The Sea of Trees" May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Natasha Poly poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Emma Stone poses during a photocall for the film "Irrational Man" May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Journalists take pictures with their mobile phones as director Woody Allen attends a news conference for the film "Irrational Man" May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Noomi Rapace poses during a photocall for the film "Callas" May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Salma Hayek poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Diane Kruger (R) kisses actor Matthias Schoenaerts as they pose during a photocall for the film "Maryland" (Disorder) May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Rachel Weisz poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Lobster" May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
(L-R) Cast members Kaho, Haruka Ayase, Suzu Hirose and Masami Nagasawa, director Hirokazu Koreeda pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Our Little Sister" (aka Umimachi Diary) during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in...more
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Director Emmanuelle Bercot reacts as she poses during a photocall for the film "La tete haute" out of competition before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Frederique Bel poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric...more
Actress Fan Bingbing poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Natalie Portman and her husband choreographer Benjamin Millepied pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes,...more
