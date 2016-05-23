Best of Cannes
Director Xavier Dolan, Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Director Andrea Arnold (L), Jury Prize award winner for her film "American Honey", reacts next to actress Sasha Lane (2ndL) during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actor Mel Gibson and partner Rosalind Ross pose on the red carpet as they arrive at the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening for the film "The Neon Demon". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actor and director Sean Penn and actress Charlize Theron kiss as they leave after the screening of the film "The Last Face" . REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Mel Gibson poses during a photocall for the film "Blood Father" out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Sean Penn attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Milla Jovovich poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Marion Cotillard pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It s Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cinema fans take photo during the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Charlize Theron arrives with director Sean Penn to attend a news conference for the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Sonia Braga poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Elle" in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Juliette Binoche poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A model poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress and director Chloe Sevigny poses during a photocall on the beach for her film "Kitty" selected for the Semaine de la Critique. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actors Gad Elmaleh (R) and Kev Adams pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Elle". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Iggy Pop (C) poses with photographers during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Xavier Dolan (R), cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Marion Cotillard pose during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Sonia Braga poses during a photocall for the film "Aquarius". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director William Friedkin poses with photographers during the Cinema Masterclass photocall. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Luc Dardenne attends a news conference for the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Adele Haenel attends a news conference for the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Rossy De Palma poses during a photocall for the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Matt Ross jokes with cast members Annalise Basso, Nicholas Hamilton, Charlie Shotwell, Samantha Isler and Shree Crooks during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Spectators await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Robert De Niro (C), Edgar Ramirez (R) and Usher Raymond IV pose during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members Russell Crowe (L) and Ryan Gosling (R) joke during a news conference for the film "The Nice Guys". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Maren Ade poses during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Carrie Fisher kisses her dog on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Peter Simonischek poses with fake teeth during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Russell Crowe reacts as he arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Nice Guys". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Ana de Armas poses during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast members Chris Pine and Ben Foster pose during a photocall for the film "Hell or High Water". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Golshifteh Farahani poses during a photocall for the film "Paterson". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Adam Driver poses during a photocall for the film "Paterson". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Ruth Negga poses during a photocall for the film "Loving". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Park Chan-Wook (C), cast members Kim Min-hee (R) and Kim Tae-ri pose during a photocall for the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "American Honey". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Joseph Fiennes takes part in a photocall on the beach for the film "The Last Race". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Soko poses during a photocall for the film "La danseuse" (The Dancer). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Alain Guiraudie (3rdR) poses on the red carpet with cast members ahead of the screening of the film "Rester vertical" (Staying Vertical) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members Fabrice Luchini (C), Juliette Binoche (L) and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi pose during a photocall for the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of...more
Actress Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actresses Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Lily Donaldson poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actors Franck Gastambide and Anouar Toubali pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury members, actress and singer Vanessa Paradis (R) and actress Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Next Slideshows
Revealing Cannes
Open backs, high slits and low cut dresses dominate the red carpet during the 69th Cannes Film Festival.
"The Last Face" of Cannes
Director Sean Penn presents his latest film "The Last Face" at the Cannes Film Festival.
amfAR gala at Cannes
Celebrities attend amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event, during the 69th Cannes Film Festival.
Fashion highlights from Cannes
Red carpet style during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.