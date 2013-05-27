Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 27, 2013 | 4:50pm EDT

Best of Cannes

<p>Cast member Emmanuelle Seigner kisses her husband and director Roman Polanski as they pose during a photocall for the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Emmanuelle Seigner kisses her husband and director Roman Polanski as they pose during a photocall for the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Emmanuelle Seigner kisses her husband and director Roman Polanski as they pose during a photocall for the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
1 / 60
<p>Director Abdellatif Kechiche (C), actresses Lea Seydoux (L) and Adele Exarchopoulos (R), react on stage after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "La Vie D'Adele" during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Director Abdellatif Kechiche (C), actresses Lea Seydoux (L) and Adele Exarchopoulos (R), react on stage after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "La Vie D'Adele" during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26,...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Director Abdellatif Kechiche (C), actresses Lea Seydoux (L) and Adele Exarchopoulos (R), react on stage after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "La Vie D'Adele" during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 60
<p>Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Nicole Kidman protects her ears as photographers ask her to pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Nicole Kidman protects her ears as photographers ask her to pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) in competition during the 66th...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Nicole Kidman protects her ears as photographers ask her to pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
3 / 60
<p>Actress Uma Thurman delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Uma Thurman delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Uma Thurman delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
4 / 60
<p>Actress Kim Novak poses during a photocall at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Novak attends the Film Festival to present the restored print of the film "Vertigo" by Alfred Hitchcock. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Kim Novak poses during a photocall at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Novak attends the Film Festival to present the restored print of the film "Vertigo" by Alfred Hitchcock. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Kim Novak poses during a photocall at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Novak attends the Film Festival to present the restored print of the film "Vertigo" by Alfred Hitchcock. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 60
<p>Actor Alain Delon salutes on stage during a tribute for his career before the screening of the restored print of the film "Plein Soleil" by Rene Clement during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actor Alain Delon salutes on stage during a tribute for his career before the screening of the restored print of the film "Plein Soleil" by Rene Clement during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actor Alain Delon salutes on stage during a tribute for his career before the screening of the restored print of the film "Plein Soleil" by Rene Clement during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
6 / 60
<p>Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Picture taken on slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Picture taken on slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Picture taken on slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
7 / 60
<p>(L-R) Cast members Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

(L-R) Cast members Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013....more

Monday, May 27, 2013

(L-R) Cast members Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 60
<p>Actress Uma Thurman poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Actress Uma Thurman poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Uma Thurman poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
9 / 60
<p>Actress Berenice Bejo poses during a photocall after receiving the Best Actress award for her role in the film "Le Passe" (The Past) at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Berenice Bejo poses during a photocall after receiving the Best Actress award for her role in the film "Le Passe" (The Past) at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Berenice Bejo poses during a photocall after receiving the Best Actress award for her role in the film "Le Passe" (The Past) at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
10 / 60
<p>Cast member Marion Cotillard gestures as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Immigrant" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Marion Cotillard gestures as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Immigrant" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Marion Cotillard gestures as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Immigrant" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 60
<p>A journalist takes a picture with a tablet as director James Gray (C), cast members Marion Cotillard (R) and Jeremy Renner attend a news conference for the film "The Immigrant" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A journalist takes a picture with a tablet as director James Gray (C), cast members Marion Cotillard (R) and Jeremy Renner attend a news conference for the film "The Immigrant" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

A journalist takes a picture with a tablet as director James Gray (C), cast members Marion Cotillard (R) and Jeremy Renner attend a news conference for the film "The Immigrant" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 60
<p>Musician Joseph Jackson (R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Michael Kohlhass" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Musician Joseph Jackson (R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Michael Kohlhass" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Musician Joseph Jackson (R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Michael Kohlhass" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
13 / 60
<p>Actress Elodie Bouchez poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo</p>

Actress Elodie Bouchez poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Elodie Bouchez poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Close
14 / 60
<p>Cast members Lea Seydoux (R) and Adele Exarchopoulos pose during a photocall for the film "La Vie D'Adele" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast members Lea Seydoux (R) and Adele Exarchopoulos pose during a photocall for the film "La Vie D'Adele" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast members Lea Seydoux (R) and Adele Exarchopoulos pose during a photocall for the film "La Vie D'Adele" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
15 / 60
<p>Actresses Dita Von Teese (L) and Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Actresses Dita Von Teese (L) and Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actresses Dita Von Teese (L) and Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
16 / 60
<p>Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "All is Lost" during the the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "All is Lost" during the the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, May 27, 2013

Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "All is Lost" during the the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
17 / 60
<p>Cast member Souleymane Deme (C) performs on the red carpet as he arrives with director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (L) and cast member Anais Monory for the screening of the film "Grigris" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Cast member Souleymane Deme (C) performs on the red carpet as he arrives with director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (L) and cast member Anais Monory for the screening of the film "Grigris" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22,...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Souleymane Deme (C) performs on the red carpet as he arrives with director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (L) and cast member Anais Monory for the screening of the film "Grigris" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
18 / 60
<p>Cast member Jerry Lewis poses during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast member Jerry Lewis poses during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Jerry Lewis poses during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
19 / 60
<p>Cast member Lea Seydoux (L) kisses cast member Adele Exarchopoulos as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast member Lea Seydoux (L) kisses cast member Adele Exarchopoulos as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Lea Seydoux (L) kisses cast member Adele Exarchopoulos as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
20 / 60
<p>Designer Roberto Cavalli (L) and Actress Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Designer Roberto Cavalli (L) and Actress Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Designer Roberto Cavalli (L) and Actress Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
21 / 60
<p>Cast member Filippo Timi carries director and actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) during a photocall for the film "Un Chateau en Italie" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Filippo Timi carries director and actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) during a photocall for the film "Un Chateau en Italie" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Filippo Timi carries director and actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) during a photocall for the film "Un Chateau en Italie" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
22 / 60
<p>Journalists take pictures as actor Robert Redford arrives at a news conference for the film "All is Lost" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Journalists take pictures as actor Robert Redford arrives at a news conference for the film "All is Lost" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, May 27, 2013

Journalists take pictures as actor Robert Redford arrives at a news conference for the film "All is Lost" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
23 / 60
<p>Model Petra Nemcova walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Model Petra Nemcova walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Model Petra Nemcova walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
24 / 60
<p>Cast member Matt Damon smiles after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast member Matt Damon smiles after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Matt Damon smiles after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
25 / 60
<p>Cast member Jamel Debbouze (top) jumps as cast member Tewfik Jallab (L), director Mohamed Hamidi (2ndL), cast members Fatsah Bouyahmed (2ndR) and Malik Bentalha (R) pose during a photocall for the film "Ne quelque part" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Cast member Jamel Debbouze (top) jumps as cast member Tewfik Jallab (L), director Mohamed Hamidi (2ndL), cast members Fatsah Bouyahmed (2ndR) and Malik Bentalha (R) pose during a photocall for the film "Ne quelque part" at the 66th Cannes Film...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Jamel Debbouze (top) jumps as cast member Tewfik Jallab (L), director Mohamed Hamidi (2ndL), cast members Fatsah Bouyahmed (2ndR) and Malik Bentalha (R) pose during a photocall for the film "Ne quelque part" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
26 / 60
<p>Model Petra Nemcova kisses photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Model Petra Nemcova kisses photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, May 27, 2013

Model Petra Nemcova kisses photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
27 / 60
<p>Director Takashi Miike (R) and cast member Takao Osawa (L) and Nanako Matsushima (C) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Director Takashi Miike (R) and cast member Takao Osawa (L) and Nanako Matsushima (C) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Director Takashi Miike (R) and cast member Takao Osawa (L) and Nanako Matsushima (C) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
28 / 60
<p>Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, May 27, 2013

Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
29 / 60
<p>Guests arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Guests arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Guests arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
30 / 60
<p>Actress Bai Ling poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Bai Ling poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Bai Ling poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
31 / 60
<p>A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
32 / 60
<p>An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) </p>

An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Monday, May 27, 2013

An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
33 / 60
<p>Cast member Andy Lau (R) and director Johnnie To attend a news conference for the film "Blind Detective" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Andy Lau (R) and director Johnnie To attend a news conference for the film "Blind Detective" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Andy Lau (R) and director Johnnie To attend a news conference for the film "Blind Detective" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
34 / 60
<p>Director Takashi Miike poses during a photocall for the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Director Takashi Miike poses during a photocall for the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, May 27, 2013

Director Takashi Miike poses during a photocall for the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
35 / 60
<p>Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
36 / 60
<p>Actress Zhang Yuqi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool</p>

Actress Zhang Yuqi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Zhang Yuqi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Close
37 / 60
<p>Jury member actress Nicole Kidman (L) and her husband Keith Urban pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jury member actress Nicole Kidman (L) and her husband Keith Urban pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Jury member actress Nicole Kidman (L) and her husband Keith Urban pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
38 / 60
<p>Cast member Lea Seydoux arrives at a photocall for the film 'Grand Central' during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Lea Seydoux arrives at a photocall for the film 'Grand Central' during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Lea Seydoux arrives at a photocall for the film 'Grand Central' during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
39 / 60
<p>Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
40 / 60
<p>Actress Paz Vega poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Paz Vega poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Paz Vega poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
41 / 60
<p>Guests protect themselves from the rain with umbrellas as they walk on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Guests protect themselves from the rain with umbrellas as they walk on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013....more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Guests protect themselves from the rain with umbrellas as they walk on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
42 / 60
<p>Cast member Masaharu Fukuyama poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Soshite Chichi Ni Naru' (Like Father, Like Son) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast member Masaharu Fukuyama poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Soshite Chichi Ni Naru' (Like Father, Like Son) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Masaharu Fukuyama poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Soshite Chichi Ni Naru' (Like Father, Like Son) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
43 / 60
<p>Cast member Justin Timberlake (L) and director Joel Coen pose during a photocall for the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Cast member Justin Timberlake (L) and director Joel Coen pose during a photocall for the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Justin Timberlake (L) and director Joel Coen pose during a photocall for the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
44 / 60
<p>Director Johnnie To poses during a photocall for the film "Blind Detective" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Director Johnnie To poses during a photocall for the film "Blind Detective" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, May 27, 2013

Director Johnnie To poses during a photocall for the film "Blind Detective" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
45 / 60
<p>Director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) and cast member Louis Garrel pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Un Chateau en Italie" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) and cast member Louis Garrel pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Un Chateau en Italie" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) and cast member Louis Garrel pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Un Chateau en Italie" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
46 / 60
<p>Model Selita Ebanks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Model Selita Ebanks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Model Selita Ebanks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
47 / 60
<p>Cast members Berenice Bejo (R) and Tahar Rahim pose during a photocall for the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Cast members Berenice Bejo (R) and Tahar Rahim pose during a photocall for the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast members Berenice Bejo (R) and Tahar Rahim pose during a photocall for the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
48 / 60
<p>Cast member Li Meng poses during a photocall for the film 'Tian Zhu Ding' (A Touch of Sin) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Cast member Li Meng poses during a photocall for the film 'Tian Zhu Ding' (A Touch of Sin) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Li Meng poses during a photocall for the film 'Tian Zhu Ding' (A Touch of Sin) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
49 / 60
<p>Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune &amp; Jolie' (Young &amp; Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, May 27, 2013

Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
50 / 60
<p>French fashion designer and former model Ines de la Fressange poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune &amp; Jolie' (Young &amp; Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

French fashion designer and former model Ines de la Fressange poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013....more

Monday, May 27, 2013

French fashion designer and former model Ines de la Fressange poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
51 / 60
<p>Model Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool</p>

Model Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Monday, May 27, 2013

Model Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Close
52 / 60
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Elizabeth Debicki arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Elizabeth Debicki arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Elizabeth Debicki arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
53 / 60
<p>Director Sofia Coppola and actresses Claire Julien (L), Taissa Farmiga (2ndL), Katie Chang (3rdL), Emma Watson (2ndR) and actor Israel Broussard, cast members of the film 'The Bling Ring', arrive for the screening of the film 'Jeune &amp; Jolie' (Young &amp; Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Director Sofia Coppola and actresses Claire Julien (L), Taissa Farmiga (2ndL), Katie Chang (3rdL), Emma Watson (2ndR) and actor Israel Broussard, cast members of the film 'The Bling Ring', arrive for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie'...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Director Sofia Coppola and actresses Claire Julien (L), Taissa Farmiga (2ndL), Katie Chang (3rdL), Emma Watson (2ndR) and actor Israel Broussard, cast members of the film 'The Bling Ring', arrive for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
54 / 60
<p>Film selection "Un Certain Regard" Jury President Thomas Vinterberg (R) and Jury member of Film selection "Un Certain Regard" actress Ludivine Sagnier pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune &amp; Jolie' (Young &amp; Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Film selection "Un Certain Regard" Jury President Thomas Vinterberg (R) and Jury member of Film selection "Un Certain Regard" actress Ludivine Sagnier pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Film selection "Un Certain Regard" Jury President Thomas Vinterberg (R) and Jury member of Film selection "Un Certain Regard" actress Ludivine Sagnier pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
55 / 60
<p>Dancers perform on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Dancers perform on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

Dancers perform on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
56 / 60
<p>Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool</p>

Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Close
57 / 60
<p>Director Steven Spielberg, President of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, holds a director's clap on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Director Steven Spielberg, President of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, holds a director's clap on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, May 27, 2013

Director Steven Spielberg, President of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, holds a director's clap on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
58 / 60
<p>French actress Audrey Tautou, mistress of ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, poses during a photocall on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

French actress Audrey Tautou, mistress of ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, poses during a photocall on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, May 27, 2013

French actress Audrey Tautou, mistress of ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, poses during a photocall on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
59 / 60
<p>An unidentified guest arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

An unidentified guest arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, May 27, 2013

An unidentified guest arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Next Slideshows

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

May 21 2013
Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Denmark wins the latest euro-pop contest.

May 21 2013
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Candice Glover, a soul singer from rural South Carolina, was named "American Idol", becoming the first female singer to win the television singing competition...

May 17 2013
Wango Tango 2013

Wango Tango 2013

Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne and Bruno Mars among other musicians perform at the Wango Tango concert in Carson, California.

May 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast