Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2016 | 7:10pm EST

Best of CES

Kevin Lee, a project engineer with XYZ Printing, displays 3D-printed drones during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The drones are part of the company's STREAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) program that provides 3D printing educational programs to educators. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Kevin Lee, a project engineer with XYZ Printing, displays 3D-printed drones during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The drones are part of the company's STREAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics)...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Kevin Lee, a project engineer with XYZ Printing, displays 3D-printed drones during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The drones are part of the company's STREAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) program that provides 3D printing educational programs to educators. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 35
Anita Santa-Coloma holds up a CellRobot by KEYi Technology during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The modular entertainment robots can be assembled in various configurations. The robots at left are mixing drinks. The robot will cost between $250-600 depending on the kit, Santa-Coloma said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Anita Santa-Coloma holds up a CellRobot by KEYi Technology during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The modular entertainment robots can be assembled in various configurations. The robots at left are mixing drinks. The...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Anita Santa-Coloma holds up a CellRobot by KEYi Technology during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The modular entertainment robots can be assembled in various configurations. The robots at left are mixing drinks. The robot will cost between $250-600 depending on the kit, Santa-Coloma said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 35
Ryan Miyaki stands in an Artec Shapify 3D body scanning booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The booth can make a full body scan in 12 seconds and then sends the model file to the company, where a figurine is created. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Ryan Miyaki stands in an Artec Shapify 3D body scanning booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The booth can make a full body scan in 12 seconds and then sends the model file to the company, where a figurine is...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Ryan Miyaki stands in an Artec Shapify 3D body scanning booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The booth can make a full body scan in 12 seconds and then sends the model file to the company, where a figurine is created. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 35
A Star Wars BB-8 remote-controlled toy by Sphero is used to show off the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit sensor (BMI055) during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The ultra-small 6-axis inertial sensor combines an accelerometer and a gyroscope. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Star Wars BB-8 remote-controlled toy by Sphero is used to show off the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit sensor (BMI055) during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The ultra-small 6-axis inertial sensor combines an...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A Star Wars BB-8 remote-controlled toy by Sphero is used to show off the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit sensor (BMI055) during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The ultra-small 6-axis inertial sensor combines an accelerometer and a gyroscope. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 35
A Sony PS-HX500 turntable is displayed in the Sony booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The new turntable lets users record vinyl using high-resolution music formats such as DSD and WAV. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Sony PS-HX500 turntable is displayed in the Sony booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The new turntable lets users record vinyl using high-resolution music formats such as DSD and WAV. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A Sony PS-HX500 turntable is displayed in the Sony booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The new turntable lets users record vinyl using high-resolution music formats such as DSD and WAV. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 35
A Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch is displayed January 7, 2016. The Android Wear watch, which links with a smartphone, has sensors for air pressure and altitude, and has a built-in accelerometer, compass and gyrometer. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch is displayed January 7, 2016. The Android Wear watch, which links with a smartphone, has sensors for air pressure and altitude, and has a built-in accelerometer, compass and gyrometer. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch is displayed January 7, 2016. The Android Wear watch, which links with a smartphone, has sensors for air pressure and altitude, and has a built-in accelerometer, compass and gyrometer. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 35
A Toyota FCV Plus, a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car, is displayed January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Toyota FCV Plus, a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car, is displayed January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A Toyota FCV Plus, a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car, is displayed January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 35
A Chipolo, a wireless item tracker, is displayed January 4, 2016. The Bluetooth-enabled Chipolo can be tracked using your smartphone. Shaking a Chipolo ($29.95) will make your phone ring, in the event that you can find the Chipolo but not your phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Chipolo, a wireless item tracker, is displayed January 4, 2016. The Bluetooth-enabled Chipolo can be tracked using your smartphone. Shaking a Chipolo ($29.95) will make your phone ring, in the event that you can find the Chipolo but not your phone....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Chipolo, a wireless item tracker, is displayed January 4, 2016. The Bluetooth-enabled Chipolo can be tracked using your smartphone. Shaking a Chipolo ($29.95) will make your phone ring, in the event that you can find the Chipolo but not your phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 35
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled during a news conference at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled during a news conference at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled during a news conference at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 35
A Samsung front-loading washing machine with an AddWash feature is shown at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The door-in-door feature allows the user to add a piece of laundry to the wash after the wash cycle has started. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Samsung front-loading washing machine with an AddWash feature is shown at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The door-in-door feature allows the user to add a piece of laundry to the...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A Samsung front-loading washing machine with an AddWash feature is shown at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The door-in-door feature allows the user to add a piece of laundry to the wash after the wash cycle has started. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 35
A yet-to-be-released Segway Ninebot personal transportation robot is seen onstage during the Intel keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A yet-to-be-released Segway Ninebot personal transportation robot is seen onstage during the Intel keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A yet-to-be-released Segway Ninebot personal transportation robot is seen onstage during the Intel keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 35
Alex Ashley looks over a Sony Alpha a7S II camera, set up for shooting 4K video, during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Alex Ashley looks over a Sony Alpha a7S II camera, set up for shooting 4K video, during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Alex Ashley looks over a Sony Alpha a7S II camera, set up for shooting 4K video, during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 35
Tracie Khokhlor (C) describes the features of the LG Styler, a garment conditioning closet, at the LG Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The closet uses Steam Spray and Moving Hanger Action to keep clothes in top condition, she said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tracie Khokhlor (C) describes the features of the LG Styler, a garment conditioning closet, at the LG Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The closet uses Steam Spray and Moving Hanger Action to keep...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Tracie Khokhlor (C) describes the features of the LG Styler, a garment conditioning closet, at the LG Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The closet uses Steam Spray and Moving Hanger Action to keep clothes in top condition, she said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
13 / 35
A Bonjour alarm clock is displayed January 4, 2016. The voice-controlled, Internet-enabled alarm clock can be programmed to wake you up under a variety of user-set conditions and can alert you if your home security system detects an intruder. The $200 clock from France should be available by Christmas season in 2016, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Bonjour alarm clock is displayed January 4, 2016. The voice-controlled, Internet-enabled alarm clock can be programmed to wake you up under a variety of user-set conditions and can alert you if your home security system detects an intruder. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Bonjour alarm clock is displayed January 4, 2016. The voice-controlled, Internet-enabled alarm clock can be programmed to wake you up under a variety of user-set conditions and can alert you if your home security system detects an intruder. The $200 clock from France should be available by Christmas season in 2016, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 35
LiDAR sensors are shown on the roof of a Ford Fusion Hybrid during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. The sensors create a real-time 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LiDAR sensors are shown on the roof of a Ford Fusion Hybrid during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. The sensors create a real-time 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
LiDAR sensors are shown on the roof of a Ford Fusion Hybrid during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. The sensors create a real-time 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 35
Jonathan Graff, director of clinical research for Apira Science, demonstrates the company's iDerma Facial Beautification System, that is designed to treat various skin-related disorders, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jonathan Graff, director of clinical research for Apira Science, demonstrates the company's iDerma Facial Beautification System, that is designed to treat various skin-related disorders, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Jonathan Graff, director of clinical research for Apira Science, demonstrates the company's iDerma Facial Beautification System, that is designed to treat various skin-related disorders, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 35
Bran Ferren (L), founder of Applied Minds, talks to a journalist dressed in an R70i aging suit during a preview of the Genworth booth at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2016. The suits simulate various aging conditions and will be used in a national tour to educate and build empathy for the aging process, said spokeswoman Alexandra Osorio. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Bran Ferren (L), founder of Applied Minds, talks to a journalist dressed in an R70i aging suit during a preview of the Genworth booth at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2016. The suits simulate various aging conditions and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Bran Ferren (L), founder of Applied Minds, talks to a journalist dressed in an R70i aging suit during a preview of the Genworth booth at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2016. The suits simulate various aging conditions and will be used in a national tour to educate and build empathy for the aging process, said spokeswoman Alexandra Osorio. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 35
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle is displayed during a keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle is displayed during a keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle is displayed during a keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 35
A 3DRudder, a virtual reality and 3D motion controller, is shown during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $175 controller, used while seated, allows for hands-free movement through virtual reality environments and is expected to ship in March 2016, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A 3DRudder, a virtual reality and 3D motion controller, is shown during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $175 controller, used while seated, allows for hands-free...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A 3DRudder, a virtual reality and 3D motion controller, is shown during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $175 controller, used while seated, allows for hands-free movement through virtual reality environments and is expected to ship in March 2016, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 35
An Oliba is shown attached to a teddy bear during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $69.00 smart toy tracker from France can also be programed to play stories or sing a lullaby. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An Oliba is shown attached to a teddy bear during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $69.00 smart toy tracker from France can also be programed to play stories or sing a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An Oliba is shown attached to a teddy bear during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $69.00 smart toy tracker from France can also be programed to play stories or sing a lullaby. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 35
Small webcams (L) are built into the door of an Internet-connected Family Hub Fridge by Samsung January 7, 2016. The cameras allow the user to check the remotely check the contents of the refrigerator. The outside of the fridge door boasts a 21.5-inch touch-screen display. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Small webcams (L) are built into the door of an Internet-connected Family Hub Fridge by Samsung January 7, 2016. The cameras allow the user to check the remotely check the contents of the refrigerator. The outside of the fridge door boasts a...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Small webcams (L) are built into the door of an Internet-connected Family Hub Fridge by Samsung January 7, 2016. The cameras allow the user to check the remotely check the contents of the refrigerator. The outside of the fridge door boasts a 21.5-inch touch-screen display. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 35
A Snakable USB charging cable is displayed January 4, 2016. The $29.95 cable has a strain relief assembly on both sides of the cable, at the connectors, to keep the cable from failing. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Snakable USB charging cable is displayed January 4, 2016. The $29.95 cable has a strain relief assembly on both sides of the cable, at the connectors, to keep the cable from failing. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Snakable USB charging cable is displayed January 4, 2016. The $29.95 cable has a strain relief assembly on both sides of the cable, at the connectors, to keep the cable from failing. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
22 / 35
BBC television reporter Rory Cellan-Jones tries out a HairMax Laserband, a hands-free device described to treat hair loss and cause new hair growth, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

BBC television reporter Rory Cellan-Jones tries out a HairMax Laserband, a hands-free device described to treat hair loss and cause new hair growth, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
BBC television reporter Rory Cellan-Jones tries out a HairMax Laserband, a hands-free device described to treat hair loss and cause new hair growth, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 35
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich holds up a new Yuneec Typhoon H drone, which he said was the first consumer drone equipped with Intel's RealSense sense and avoid technology during his keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich holds up a new Yuneec Typhoon H drone, which he said was the first consumer drone equipped with Intel's RealSense sense and avoid technology during his keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich holds up a new Yuneec Typhoon H drone, which he said was the first consumer drone equipped with Intel's RealSense sense and avoid technology during his keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
24 / 35
Valentin Honore (L) and Pierre-Francois Tissot of France model Smart Ski Airbag Vests by In & Motion, January 4, 2016. The vest worn by Tissot is shown inflated. The reusable vests are expected to retail for $1,200, Tissot said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Valentin Honore (L) and Pierre-Francois Tissot of France model Smart Ski Airbag Vests by In & Motion, January 4, 2016. The vest worn by Tissot is shown inflated. The reusable vests are expected to retail for $1,200, Tissot said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Valentin Honore (L) and Pierre-Francois Tissot of France model Smart Ski Airbag Vests by In & Motion, January 4, 2016. The vest worn by Tissot is shown inflated. The reusable vests are expected to retail for $1,200, Tissot said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
25 / 35
A 3D printer for consumers capable of creating multi-color objects is demonstrated January 4, 2016. The unit will be available later this year for $499, according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A 3D printer for consumers capable of creating multi-color objects is demonstrated January 4, 2016. The unit will be available later this year for $499, according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A 3D printer for consumers capable of creating multi-color objects is demonstrated January 4, 2016. The unit will be available later this year for $499, according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
26 / 35
Eric Yu of Royole models the company's foldable Smart Mobile Theater system January 4, 2016. The $700 system has noise-canceling headphones and a viewing system that is vision correctable so you don't need to wear your glasses, Yu said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Eric Yu of Royole models the company's foldable Smart Mobile Theater system January 4, 2016. The $700 system has noise-canceling headphones and a viewing system that is vision correctable so you don't need to wear your glasses, Yu said. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Eric Yu of Royole models the company's foldable Smart Mobile Theater system January 4, 2016. The $700 system has noise-canceling headphones and a viewing system that is vision correctable so you don't need to wear your glasses, Yu said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
27 / 35
A Mother monitoring system by Sen.se is displayed January 4, 2016. The device for seniors has features such as medication reminders and alerts. Sensors on pill bottles let Mother know if the medication has been accessed or merely moved, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Mother monitoring system by Sen.se is displayed January 4, 2016. The device for seniors has features such as medication reminders and alerts. Sensors on pill bottles let Mother know if the medication has been accessed or merely moved, a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Mother monitoring system by Sen.se is displayed January 4, 2016. The device for seniors has features such as medication reminders and alerts. Sensors on pill bottles let Mother know if the medication has been accessed or merely moved, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
28 / 35
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
29 / 35
An Allie Go, a 360-degree action cam, by IC Real Tech is shown on a helmet January 4, 2016. The $599 camera uses two sensors with over 180 degree-coverage each and combines the video in the unit using Qualcomm processors. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An Allie Go, a 360-degree action cam, by IC Real Tech is shown on a helmet January 4, 2016. The $599 camera uses two sensors with over 180 degree-coverage each and combines the video in the unit using Qualcomm processors. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An Allie Go, a 360-degree action cam, by IC Real Tech is shown on a helmet January 4, 2016. The $599 camera uses two sensors with over 180 degree-coverage each and combines the video in the unit using Qualcomm processors. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
30 / 35
A smartphone receives real-time information on air quality from an Airmega air purifier from Coway, January 4, 2016. The WiFi-enabled, smart air purifiers from South Korea range in price from $749 to $849, depending on the size. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A smartphone receives real-time information on air quality from an Airmega air purifier from Coway, January 4, 2016. The WiFi-enabled, smart air purifiers from South Korea range in price from $749 to $849, depending on the size. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A smartphone receives real-time information on air quality from an Airmega air purifier from Coway, January 4, 2016. The WiFi-enabled, smart air purifiers from South Korea range in price from $749 to $849, depending on the size. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
31 / 35
Representatives from the French company Parrot demonstrate a prototype of their new Disco drone, January 4, 2016. The Disco is the first wing-shaped drone which a user can pilot with no learning process, according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Representatives from the French company Parrot demonstrate a prototype of their new Disco drone, January 4, 2016. The Disco is the first wing-shaped drone which a user can pilot with no learning process, according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Representatives from the French company Parrot demonstrate a prototype of their new Disco drone, January 4, 2016. The Disco is the first wing-shaped drone which a user can pilot with no learning process, according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
32 / 35
A Canhe-Fit pendant for pets is displayed on a toy dog January 4, 2016. The fitness tracker monitors your pet's activity level, then an app gives nutritional advice depending on the breed, age and weight of the pet. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Canhe-Fit pendant for pets is displayed on a toy dog January 4, 2016. The fitness tracker monitors your pet's activity level, then an app gives nutritional advice depending on the breed, age and weight of the pet. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Canhe-Fit pendant for pets is displayed on a toy dog January 4, 2016. The fitness tracker monitors your pet's activity level, then an app gives nutritional advice depending on the breed, age and weight of the pet. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
33 / 35
Satoshi Yanagisawa of Japan displays the Orbitrec, a connected, 3D-printed bicycle by Cerevo, January 4, 2016. The bicycle features 3D-printed titanium joints, carbon fiber tubes and a built-in sensor module that sends a variety of information to a smartphone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Satoshi Yanagisawa of Japan displays the Orbitrec, a connected, 3D-printed bicycle by Cerevo, January 4, 2016. The bicycle features 3D-printed titanium joints, carbon fiber tubes and a built-in sensor module that sends a variety of information to a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Satoshi Yanagisawa of Japan displays the Orbitrec, a connected, 3D-printed bicycle by Cerevo, January 4, 2016. The bicycle features 3D-printed titanium joints, carbon fiber tubes and a built-in sensor module that sends a variety of information to a smartphone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
34 / 35
An aroma module is inserted into a Sensorwake alarm clock, January 4, 2016. The $109 olfactory alarm clock releases the scents at the programmed time but will also sound an auditory alarm if you don't wake up after three minutes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An aroma module is inserted into a Sensorwake alarm clock, January 4, 2016. The $109 olfactory alarm clock releases the scents at the programmed time but will also sound an auditory alarm if you don't wake up after three minutes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An aroma module is inserted into a Sensorwake alarm clock, January 4, 2016. The $109 olfactory alarm clock releases the scents at the programmed time but will also sound an auditory alarm if you don't wake up after three minutes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary

Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary

Next Slideshows

Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary

Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary

France commemorates the victims of last year's attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.

Jan 07 2016
Inside a bullet factory

Inside a bullet factory

On the ammunition assembly line at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah.

Jan 07 2016
Orthodox Christmas

Orthodox Christmas

Christians around the world celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

Jan 07 2016
Epiphany day celebrations

Epiphany day celebrations

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Jan 06 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast