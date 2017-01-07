Best of CES
Attendees view video on a tunnel of LG OLED televisions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Kodak Ektra smartphone. The Android phone is notable for it's industrial-style design and intuitive interface, a representative says. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ drone. The Plus version adds a screen on the remote that won't wash out in daylight. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Kodak Pixpro Orbit360 4K VR camera. The camera will be available in March or April and retail for about $500, a representative says. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Xiao Huang of Zero Zero Robotics demonstrates the safety of the company's Hover Camera Passport drone by pretending to bite. The light, foldable drone has blades that are enclosed and includes face-tracking and orbit technologies, she said....more
Attendees try out the Samsung Gear VR 4D Experience. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A showgoer uses two smartphones before the Nvidia keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Models perform on Swagtron hoverboards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Christine Hsu shows off the Paro seal pup therapeutic robot at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Sony FES watch is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exobionic mech suit called "Prosthesis" by Canada's Furrion Robotics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A dancer performs for photographers during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Lynx robot with Amazon Alexa integration is on display at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An autonomous-driving Lincoln MKZ equipped with Nvidia technology gives demonstration rides. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Sony RX100 V camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wireless noise-canceling earbuds are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A showgoer wears an Oculus Rift vitual reality headset during the Intel press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sony Bravia OLED televisions are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wireless noise-canceling earphones are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Sony A99 II camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. The 42 megapixel camera can take 12 frames per second and also takes 4K video.REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Journalists take photos of a new QLED television during a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Anna Choi of Neofect demonstrates the Rapael Smart Glove therapy device for stroke victims at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man in a mechanized robotic costume points the way for showgoers. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wei-Shin Lai, inventor and CEO of Acoustic Sheep LLC shows off her invention, the Dozer music player and sleep tracker for children. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A showgoer looks at the Avatar iPal robot for childen, eldercare and retail applications. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Alan Wang, technical support engineer with Powervision Robot Corp., shows off the PowerRay fish-finder equipped fishing drone. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
McCall Peck, 8 months pregnant, shows off the Bloomlife Smart Pregnancy Tracker stuck to her belly which tracks and counts labor contractions at home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The new LG Hub Robot and Hub Robot Mini. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
New Year's calligraphy contest
Participants write down their resolutions and hopes using a traditional horse-hair brush and ink made of charcoal at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo.
Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji
Tokyo's Tsukiji market holds the first tuna auction of the year, believed to bring good luck for the New Year.
105-year-old cyclist sets world record
Frenchman Robert Marchand makes cycling history by covering over 14 miles in one hour.
New Year plunge
Revelers take a dip to mark the new year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.