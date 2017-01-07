Edition:
Best of CES

Attendees view video on a tunnel of LG OLED televisions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A Kodak Ektra smartphone. The Android phone is notable for it's industrial-style design and intuitive interface, a representative says. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ drone. The Plus version adds a screen on the remote that won't wash out in daylight. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A Kodak Pixpro Orbit360 4K VR camera. The camera will be available in March or April and retail for about $500, a representative says. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Xiao Huang of Zero Zero Robotics demonstrates the safety of the company's Hover Camera Passport drone by pretending to bite. The light, foldable drone has blades that are enclosed and includes face-tracking and orbit technologies, she said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Attendees try out the Samsung Gear VR 4D Experience. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A showgoer uses two smartphones before the Nvidia keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Models perform on Swagtron hoverboards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Christine Hsu shows off the Paro seal pup therapeutic robot at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A Sony FES watch is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
An exobionic mech suit called "Prosthesis" by Canada's Furrion Robotics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A dancer performs for photographers during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A Lynx robot with Amazon Alexa integration is on display at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
An autonomous-driving Lincoln MKZ equipped with Nvidia technology gives demonstration rides. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A Sony RX100 V camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Wireless noise-canceling earbuds are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A showgoer wears an Oculus Rift vitual reality headset during the Intel press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Sony Bravia OLED televisions are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Wireless noise-canceling earphones are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A Sony A99 II camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. The 42 megapixel camera can take 12 frames per second and also takes 4K video.REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Journalists take photos of a new QLED television during a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Anna Choi of Neofect demonstrates the Rapael Smart Glove therapy device for stroke victims at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A man in a mechanized robotic costume points the way for showgoers. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Wei-Shin Lai, inventor and CEO of Acoustic Sheep LLC shows off her invention, the Dozer music player and sleep tracker for children. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A showgoer looks at the Avatar iPal robot for childen, eldercare and retail applications. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Alan Wang, technical support engineer with Powervision Robot Corp., shows off the PowerRay fish-finder equipped fishing drone. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
McCall Peck, 8 months pregnant, shows off the Bloomlife Smart Pregnancy Tracker stuck to her belly which tracks and counts labor contractions at home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
The new LG Hub Robot and Hub Robot Mini. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
