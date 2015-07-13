Best of Comic-Con
Star Wars enthusiasts wear costumes resembling what they say are three "Chewie's Angels" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members (from L-R) Sophie Turner, Natalie Dormer, Liam Cunningham and Carice van Houten from the television series "Game of Thrones" pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed like a zombie takes part in The Walking Dead Escape experience at Petco Park. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino (R) poses with cast member Kurt Russell at a press line for "The Hateful Eight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cosplay enthusiasts Liz (L) and Ruth wear costumes resembling Wonder Woman and Storm from the X-Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Liam Cunningham and Natalie Dormer from the television series "Game of Thrones" sign autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man identifying himself as TJ The Fish Doctor dresses as "Albert", a robot double of The Wolverine from the Marvel Comics' comic book series. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cast member Ryan Reynolds poses at a press line for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cosplay enthusiasts Jonathan Michael (L) and Connor Breen are dressed like the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People pose for a photo while promoting the movie "Hitman: Agent 47". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kate Mara poses at a press line for "Fantastic Four". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sharon McLachlan and Richard DeWalt show their zombie costumes in The Gaslamp Quarter. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cast members Michael B. Jordan (L), Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Miles Teller (R) pose at a press line for "Fantastic Four". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed like characters from the video game Super Mario Bros. wait at a traffic light. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino (2nd R) poses with cast member (from L-R) Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell and Tim Roth at a press line for "The Hateful Eight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed like zombies take part in The Walking Dead Escape experience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A cosplay enthusiast dressed like the character Silver Surfer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Richter shows his Captain America costume while his son Gavin looks on. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cosplay attendees show their costumes. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cosplay attendees pose for pictures. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Jennifer Lawrence poses at a press line for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man dressed as Boba Fett. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Comic Con attendees wait to cross the street. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Alejandro Castillo dresses as White Walker from Game Of Thrones. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendees adjust their costumes. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A group of Power Rangers pose. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A group of young Star Wars Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Jason Garcia poses as The Joker from Batman. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
People dressed like zombies take part in The Walking Dead Escape experience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cosplay enthusiasts pose for photos. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A cosplay enthusiast dressed like a Minion character walks the floor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed as a Batman and a Joker pose for pictures. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendees dressed in zombie outfits walk down the Gaslamp Quarter. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
An attendee dressed in cosplay as the character Ash from the movie "The Evil Dead". REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Brandon Moriesta (R) interacts with a Cosplay character. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
