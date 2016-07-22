Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 22, 2016

Best of Comic-Con

Em Blackburn from Atlanta, Georgia arrives dressed as Harley Quinn for opening day of the annual Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
An attendee dressed as the Flash walks the convention floor at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Joe Phillips of San Diego dresses as his own version of a Star Wars character at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Alex Kapelski of Ohio comes dressed as a bird to Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Masks are shown for sale on the convention floor at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Attendees dressed as Harley Quinn (L) and Sailor Moon pose for a picture at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Lauren Lim chats with her friend as she attends Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An attendee keeps tabs on her cell phone as she walks the convention floor at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Dawn Richardson grabs a Starbucks drink in the costume of the Winter Soldier at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A young boy looks unimpressed as his father asks to take a picture with an attendee dressed as a Transformer at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An attendee dressed as Boba Fett from Star Wars rushes his way at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Linda Nguyen comes dressed as the Disney character Maleficent poses at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An attendee dressed as the Scarecrow from Batman poses for a picture at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Gina Gianni of Chicago comes dressed as an animated Batgirl as she waits in a crowd to cross the street to attend Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Attendees dressed as Deadpool and a zombie wait to have their weapons checked by police before entering opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A San Diego police officer takes a second look at an attendee's Star Wars Tusken Raider costume while patrolling the convention floor during opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Leah Thomas, dressed as the character Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element movie, poses for a picture as she attends opening day Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture walk the convention floor in costume during opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
An attendee dressed as Batman enters as fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for the first day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A costumed attendee looks at her mobile phone during opening day of the annual Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Costumed attendees wearing SpongeBob SquarePants character masks pose on the convention floor during opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for opening day Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture walk the convention floor in costume during the opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
An attendee dressed as Harley Quinn arrives for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
An attendee dressed as Bill Cipher arrives for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Attendees gather for the start of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Karen Ward and Samantha Ward dressed as characters from "Homestruck" attend the opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
