Best of Comic-Con
Cosplayers husband and wife duo, John Randolph and Vylet Randolph, pose dressed as the Governor and a zombie respectively from "The Walking Dead" television and comic series during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18,...more
Cosplayers husband and wife duo, John Randolph and Vylet Randolph, pose dressed as the Governor and a zombie respectively from "The Walking Dead" television and comic series during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayers Julia Gurrola (R), dressed as Vriska, and Maxine Gurrola, dressed as Kanaya, pose while dressed as characters from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves more
Cosplayers Julia Gurrola (R), dressed as Vriska, and Maxine Gurrola, dressed as Kanaya, pose while dressed as characters from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Travis Stapleton poses while dressed as comic book character Kick-Ass during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Travis Stapleton poses while dressed as comic book character Kick-Ass during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Saturnino Turtle Martinez III poses while dressed as comic book character Hellboy during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Saturnino Turtle Martinez III poses while dressed as comic book character Hellboy during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Laura Stevens poses in her "Lolita Captain America" costume, inspired by comic book character "Captain America", during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Laura Stevens poses in her "Lolita Captain America" costume, inspired by comic book character "Captain America", during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Charissa Cho poses while dressed as War World Two soldier Steve Rogers (Skinny Steve) from the "Captain America" movie during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Charissa Cho poses while dressed as War World Two soldier Steve Rogers (Skinny Steve) from the "Captain America" movie during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Jay Justise poses while dressed as comic book character Captain Universe during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Jay Justise poses while dressed as comic book character Captain Universe during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Victoria Gonzalez poses while dressed as Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" movies during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Victoria Gonzalez poses while dressed as Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" movies during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Tom Roy poses while dressed as comic book character Wolverine during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Tom Roy poses while dressed as comic book character Wolverine during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Evin Van Outryve poses while dressed as comic book character Gambit during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Evin Van Outryve poses while dressed as comic book character Gambit during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Lorenzo Ramirez poses in his "Free Face Hugger" costume, inspired by the face huggers from the "Alien" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Lorenzo Ramirez poses in his "Free Face Hugger" costume, inspired by the face huggers from the "Alien" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Ariel Cabrera poses while dressed as Ventus from the "Kingdom Hearts" video games during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Ariel Cabrera poses while dressed as Ventus from the "Kingdom Hearts" video games during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Michael Qoyawayma poses in his "Storm Trooper TK9729" costume, inspired by the Stormtroopers from the "Star Wars" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Michael Qoyawayma poses in his "Storm Trooper TK9729" costume, inspired by the Stormtroopers from the "Star Wars" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Maxine Gurrola poses while dressed as a character from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Maxine Gurrola poses while dressed as a character from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Angel Aguiniga poses while dressed as comic book character Superman during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Angel Aguiniga poses while dressed as comic book character Superman during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Marisol Ruiz, who is dressed up as character 'Fionna' from animated TV series "Adventure Time, plays video games while queuing in line hoping to get volunteer passes a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013....more
Marisol Ruiz, who is dressed up as character 'Fionna' from animated TV series "Adventure Time, plays video games while queuing in line hoping to get volunteer passes a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Noel Victorio poses while dressed as Rorschach from the graphic novel "Watchmen" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Noel Victorio poses while dressed as Rorschach from the graphic novel "Watchmen" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Scott Ng poses while dressed as Japanese manga character Ichigo Kurosaki from "Bleach" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Cosplayer Scott Ng poses while dressed as Japanese manga character Ichigo Kurosaki from "Bleach" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
John Masuzumi wearing a "Hellbug" hat from the science fiction TV series and video game "Defiance" stands in front of the San Diego Convention Center a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves more
John Masuzumi wearing a "Hellbug" hat from the science fiction TV series and video game "Defiance" stands in front of the San Diego Convention Center a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Debbie Moss, who is dressed up as character 'Jamie Jaren' from the 1980s animated TV series 'Lazer Tag Academy,' waits in line hoping to get a volunteer credential pass a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013....more
Debbie Moss, who is dressed up as character 'Jamie Jaren' from the 1980s animated TV series 'Lazer Tag Academy,' waits in line hoping to get a volunteer credential pass a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Next Slideshows
Emmy nominees
"American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Game of Thrones" led the nominees for the primetime Emmy Awards.
"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead
Actor Cory Monteith, 31-year-old heartthrob of "Glee", was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room.
Celebrities in wax
Wax sculptures of famous faces.
Celebrity sightings
A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.