Best of Comic-Con
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones", attends the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Emily Brewer of Carlsbad arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A group of zombies arrive in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees in costume enjoy opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Artist Joe Phillips wear his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Colin Firth poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
