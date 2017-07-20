Edition:
Best of Comic-Con

Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones", attends the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendee Emily Brewer of Carlsbad arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A group of zombies arrive in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Attendees in costume enjoy opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Artist Joe Phillips wear his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cast member Colin Firth poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
