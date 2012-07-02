Best of Euro 2012
Spain's Iker Casillas lifts up the trophy after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev Ukraine, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A fan of Spain (R) plays torero (bullfighter) with a Spanish flag as he celebrates Spain's victory over Italy in their Euro 2012 final soccer match held in Kiev, along a street in Malaga, southern Spain late July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Italy's Andrea Pirlo (R) and Mario Balotelli react after losing their Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The daughter of Spain's Pepe Reina (not pictured) plays on the pitch after Spain defeated Italy to win the Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Italian supporters react after their team lost the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at Circo Massimo in Rome July 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito
Spain's national soccer players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Spain's goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas is congratulated by his girlfriend, television journalist Sara Carbonero, after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh more
Spain's Juan Mata (rear) scores a goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's soccer fans celebrate their team's victory over Italy at the end of the Euro 2012 final soccer match, at a bar in Madrid July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain's Juan Mata (R) scores a goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Italian supporters react after their team lost the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at the ancient Circo Massimo in Rome July 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito
Spain's Jordi Alba (L) challenges Italy's Mario Balotelli during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (R) makes a save next to Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Spain's Gerard Pique (L) reacts as he receives a yellow card from referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal during the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Italy at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's David Silva (L) scores a first goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Italy's Mario Balotelli scores during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain soccer fans react after Spain's Jordi Alba scored a goal against Italy as they watch a public screening of the Euro 2012 final soccer match in Madrid July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A Germany soccer fan cries after Italy won the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Germany soccer fans react after Italy's Mario Balotelli scored his second goal against Germany as they watch their Euro 2012 semi-final on television at a restaurant in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match between Germany and Italy at the fan zone in Kiev, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saves the ball between Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Germany's Sami Khedira jumps over Italy's Daniele De Rossi during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Italian supporters celebrates after their team won the match against Germany during the Euro 2012 semi-final, in Rome, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A Germany soccer fan reacts during a public screening of the Euro 2012 semi-final between Germany and Italy, at the fan mile in Berlin June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Spain's Cesc Fabregas celebrates with goalkeeper Iker Casillas after scoring the winning penalty goal against Portugal during the penalty shoot-out in their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012....more
Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (C) makes a save next to team mate Andres Iniesta (L) and Portugal's Nani during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo falls on the ground after being fouled during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Portuguese soccer fans react during the semi final Euro 2012 soccer match between the Portugal and Spain at a public screening in Lisbon June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Portugal and Spain soccer fans gather outside Donbass Arena before the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Spain's Alvaro Negredo and Portugal's Bruno Alves (R) jump for a header during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Portugal's fans cheer before their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Italy's Mario Balotelli collides with England's Joe Hart (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon saves a penalty kick during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England fans react watching England's Euro 2012 match against Italy at a pub in London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
England's Joe Hart jumps over Italy's Mario Balotelli during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Wayne Rooney makes a bicycle kick past Italy's Antonio Nocerino during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Italy's players celebrate victory against England after penalty shoot-out of their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Greece's goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis (top) fails to save a goal by Germany's Sami Khedira during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Greece's fans celebrate a goal against Germany as they watch the EURO 2012 quarter-final match at a cafeteria in Athens June 22, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Italy's Ignazio Abate (L) challenges England's Wayne Rooney during their Euro 2012 quarter-final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Soccer fans react during a public screening after Germany won their Euro 2012 quarter-final against Greece, in Berlin June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored during the Euro 2012 quarter-final against Czech Republic at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Croatia's Vedran Corluka challenges Spain's David Silva (R) during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's Gerard Pique is hit in the face with the ball during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's Jesus Navas (R) shoots to score a goal as Croatia's goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa (C) appeals to the referee for offside, during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Netherlands' Arjen Robben heads the ball during their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Poland's Robert Lewandowski (R) tackles Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie during their Group A Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Wroclaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bartosz Jankowski
Fans of France kiss before their Group D Euro 2012 match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Italy's Riccardo Montolivo (R) jumps for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Rakitic during their Group C Euro 2012 match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ukraine's coach Oleg Blokhin celebrates victory against Sweden after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
