Mon Jun 13, 2016

Best of Euro 2016

Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Sunday, June 12, 2016
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic
1 / 15
Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic

Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic

Monday, June 13, 2016
Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic
2 / 15
Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Monday, June 13, 2016
Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
3 / 15
Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic

Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic

Monday, June 13, 2016
Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic
4 / 15
Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic

Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic

Sunday, June 12, 2016
Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic
5 / 15
Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

Sunday, June 12, 2016
Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic
6 / 15
Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic

Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic

Sunday, June 12, 2016
Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic
7 / 15
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, June 10, 2016
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
8 / 15
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Sunday, June 12, 2016
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
9 / 15
Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic

Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic

Sunday, June 12, 2016
Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic
10 / 15
Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Sunday, June 12, 2016
Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
11 / 15
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Sunday, June 12, 2016
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
12 / 15
England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, June 11, 2016
England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
13 / 15
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, June 10, 2016
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
14 / 15
England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Saturday, June 11, 2016
England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
15 / 15
