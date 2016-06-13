Best of Euro 2016
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic
Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic
Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic
Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic
Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic
Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic
Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Next Slideshows
Remembering Muhammad Ali
Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.
Euro 2016 kicks off
The Euro 2016 tournament begins with tear gas and clashes between Marseille locals and England fans.
Maria Sharapova banned
The Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova is banned for two years following her positive test for meldonium.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.