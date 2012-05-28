Best of Eurovision
Loreen of Sweden performs her song "Euphoria" after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Loreen of Sweden holds her trophy after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012.REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Jedward of Ireland perform their song "Waterline" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Eleftheria Eleftheriou (L) of Greece performs her song "Aphrodisiac" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Buranovskiye Babushki of Russia perform their song "Party For Everybody" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pasha Parfeny (C, bottom) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Litesound of Belarus perform their song "We Are The Heroes" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Can Bonomo (top) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Max Jason Mai of Slovakia performs his song "Don't Close Your Eyes" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Joan Franka of the Netherlands performs her song "You And Me" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Kaliopi (R) of F.Y.R. Macedonia performs her song "Crno E Belo" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anmary of Latvia performs her song "Beautiful Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pasha Parfeny (R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Iris of Belgium performs her song "Would You?" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Compact Disco of Hungary perform their song "Sound Of Our Hearts" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Trackshittaz of Austria perform their song "Woki Mit Deim Popo" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pastora Soler of Spain performs her song "Quedate Conmigo" (Stay With Me) during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Maya Sar of Bosnia & Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget"during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Filipa Sousa (C) of Portugal performs her song "Vida Minha" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Gaitana (C) of Ukraine performs her song "Be My Guest" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Eva Boto (3d R) of Slovenia performs her song "Verjamem" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anri Jokhadze (C, top) of Georgia performs his song "I'm A Joker" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ott Lepland (L) of Estonia performs his song "Kuula" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Last years' winners of the Eurovision song contest (L-R) Dima Bilan of Russia, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, the Azeri duo known as Ell-Nikki, Marija Serifovic of Serbia, Alexander Rybak of Norway and Lena Meyer-Landrut of Germany perform on the...more
Last years' winners of the Eurovision song contest (L-R) Dima Bilan of Russia, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, the Azeri duo known as Ell-Nikki, Marija Serifovic of Serbia, Alexander Rybak of Norway and Lena Meyer-Landrut of Germany perform on the stage after the second semi-final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Maya Sar of Bosnia & Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Nina Zilli of Italy performs her song "L'Amore E Femmina" (Out Of Love) during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Sabina Babayeva of Azerbaijan performs her song "When The Music Dies" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pasha Parfeny (2nd R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Zeljko Joksimovic (2nd R) of Serbia performs his song "Nije Ljubav Stvar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
