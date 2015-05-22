Edition:
Best of Eurovision

The band The Makemakes representing Austria perform the song "I am Yours" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Monika Kuszynska representing Poland performs during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Singer Edurne representing Spain performs the song "Amanecer" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the first semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Punk band Pertti Kurikan Nimipaivat representing Finland performs the song "Aina Mun Pitaa" during a rehearsal. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Bojana Stamenov representing Serbia performs the song "Beauty Never Lies" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Polina Gagarina representing Russia perform the song "A Million Voices" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The band Boggie representing Hungary performs the song "Wars For Nothing" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Fans cheer for the participants prior to the the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Anita Simoncini and Michele Perniola representing San Marino perform during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Eduard Romanyuta representing Moldova performs the song "I Want Your Love" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Guy Sebastian representing Australia performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs before the second semifinal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Electro Velvet representing United Kingdom perform during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Singer Ann Sophie representing Germany performs the song "Black Smoke" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Uzari and Maimuna representing Belarus performs the song "Time" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Ann Sophie representing Germany performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The band Voltaj representing Romania performs the song "De La Capat/ All Over Again" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The band The Makemakers representing Austria performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Singers Anita Simoncini and Michele Perniola representing San Marino performs the song "Chain of Lights" during the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia perform the song "Warrior" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Melanie Rene representing Switzerland performs the song "Time To Shine" during the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Uzari and Maimuna representing Belarus perform the song "Time" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs the song "One Last Breathe" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Genealogy representing Armenia perform the song "Face The Shadow" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Daniel Kajmakoski representing Macedonia performs the song "Autumn Leaves" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Trijntje Oosterhuis representing Netherlands performs the song "Walk Along" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Aminata representing Latvia performs during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Elina Born and Stig Raesta representing Estonia performs the song "Goodbye To Yesterday" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia performs the song "A Million Voices" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
