Best of Eurovision
The band The Makemakes representing Austria perform the song "I am Yours" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Monika Kuszynska representing Poland performs during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Edurne representing Spain performs the song "Amanecer" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the first semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Punk band Pertti Kurikan Nimipaivat representing Finland performs the song "Aina Mun Pitaa" during a rehearsal. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bojana Stamenov representing Serbia performs the song "Beauty Never Lies" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Polina Gagarina representing Russia perform the song "A Million Voices" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The band Boggie representing Hungary performs the song "Wars For Nothing" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans cheer for the participants prior to the the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Anita Simoncini and Michele Perniola representing San Marino perform during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Eduard Romanyuta representing Moldova performs the song "I Want Your Love" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Guy Sebastian representing Australia performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs before the second semifinal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Electro Velvet representing United Kingdom perform during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Ann Sophie representing Germany performs the song "Black Smoke" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Uzari and Maimuna representing Belarus performs the song "Time" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Ann Sophie representing Germany performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The band Voltaj representing Romania performs the song "De La Capat/ All Over Again" during the first semifinal May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The band The Makemakers representing Austria performs during a dress rehearsal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singers Anita Simoncini and Michele Perniola representing San Marino performs the song "Chain of Lights" during the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Nina Sublatti representing Georgia perform the song "Warrior" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Melanie Rene representing Switzerland performs the song "Time To Shine" during the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Uzari and Maimuna representing Belarus perform the song "Time" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs the song "One Last Breathe" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Genealogy representing Armenia perform the song "Face The Shadow" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Daniel Kajmakoski representing Macedonia performs the song "Autumn Leaves" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Trijntje Oosterhuis representing Netherlands performs the song "Walk Along" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Aminata representing Latvia performs during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Elina Born and Stig Raesta representing Estonia performs the song "Goodbye To Yesterday" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia performs the song "A Million Voices" during the first dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Next Slideshows
When the stars kiss
On the red carpet, at award shows and on the sports sidelines, celebrities lock lips.
Dismantling the Late Show
Stagehands take apart the Late Show set after David Letterman's final show.
High heels of Cannes
Social media and the Cannes gossip circuit lit up after a report that a handful of women were refused entry to a Cannes premiere for wearing flats.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.