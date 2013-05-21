Best of Eurovision
Denmark's Emmelie De Forest, winner of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest, sings "Only Teardrops" at the finals of the contest held at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden
Emmelie de Forest of Denmark celebrates holding her trophy after she won the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Only Teardrops" at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Margaret Berger of Norway performs the song "I Feed You My Love" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Winner of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Loreen (in white) performs her song "We Got The Power" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Duo Nodi Tatisjvili (R) and Sophie Gelovani of Georgia perform the song "Waterfall" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Zlata Ognevich (in air) of Ukraine performs "Gravity" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Farid Mammadov of Azerbaijan performs the song "Hold Me” during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Emmelie de Forest of Denmark performs the song "Only Teardrops" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
ByeAlex of Hungary waves after performing the song "Kedvesem" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Cezar of Romania performs the song "It's My Life" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Anouk of The Netherlands performs the song "Birds” during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Cascada of Germany performs the song "Glorious" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Krista Siegfrids of Finland performs the song "Marry me" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Aliona Moon of Moldova performs the song "O Mie" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Loreen of Sweden performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix
Eurovision TV host Petra Mede performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix
Moldavian Aliona Moon performs the song "O mie" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix
Finland's Krista Siegfrids performs the song "Marry me" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix
Azerbaijan's Farid Mammadov celebrates making it to the final after the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Switzerland's band Takasa performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Norway's Margaret Berger performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Albania's Adrian Lulgjuraj & Bledar Sejko perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Latvia's PeR perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Serbia's Moje 3 performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden
Moldova's Aliona Moon performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden
Belarus' Aljona Lanskaja performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden
Montenegro's Who See feat. Nina Zizic perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013.REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden
Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden
Croatia's Klapa s Mora perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden
