Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 21, 2013 | 10:55am EDT

Best of Eurovision

<p>Denmark's Emmelie De Forest, winner of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest, sings "Only Teardrops" at the finals of the contest held at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Denmark's Emmelie De Forest, winner of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest, sings "Only Teardrops" at the finals of the contest held at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Denmark's Emmelie De Forest, winner of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest, sings "Only Teardrops" at the finals of the contest held at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Close
1 / 30
<p>Emmelie de Forest of Denmark celebrates holding her trophy after she won the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Only Teardrops" at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Emmelie de Forest of Denmark celebrates holding her trophy after she won the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Only Teardrops" at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Emmelie de Forest of Denmark celebrates holding her trophy after she won the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Only Teardrops" at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
2 / 30
<p>Margaret Berger of Norway performs the song "I Feed You My Love" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Margaret Berger of Norway performs the song "I Feed You My Love" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Margaret Berger of Norway performs the song "I Feed You My Love" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
3 / 30
<p>Winner of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Loreen (in white) performs her song "We Got The Power" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Winner of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Loreen (in white) performs her song "We Got The Power" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Winner of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Loreen (in white) performs her song "We Got The Power" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
4 / 30
<p>Duo Nodi Tatisjvili (R) and Sophie Gelovani of Georgia perform the song "Waterfall" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Duo Nodi Tatisjvili (R) and Sophie Gelovani of Georgia perform the song "Waterfall" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Duo Nodi Tatisjvili (R) and Sophie Gelovani of Georgia perform the song "Waterfall" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
5 / 30
<p>Zlata Ognevich (in air) of Ukraine performs "Gravity" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Zlata Ognevich (in air) of Ukraine performs "Gravity" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Zlata Ognevich (in air) of Ukraine performs "Gravity" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
6 / 30
<p>Farid Mammadov of Azerbaijan performs the song "Hold Me&rdquo; during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Farid Mammadov of Azerbaijan performs the song "Hold Me” during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Farid Mammadov of Azerbaijan performs the song "Hold Me” during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
7 / 30
<p>Emmelie de Forest of Denmark performs the song "Only Teardrops" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Emmelie de Forest of Denmark performs the song "Only Teardrops" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Emmelie de Forest of Denmark performs the song "Only Teardrops" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
8 / 30
<p>ByeAlex of Hungary waves after performing the song "Kedvesem" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

ByeAlex of Hungary waves after performing the song "Kedvesem" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

ByeAlex of Hungary waves after performing the song "Kedvesem" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
9 / 30
<p>Cezar of Romania performs the song "It's My Life" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Cezar of Romania performs the song "It's My Life" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Cezar of Romania performs the song "It's My Life" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
10 / 30
<p>Anouk of The Netherlands performs the song "Birds&rdquo; during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Anouk of The Netherlands performs the song "Birds” during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Anouk of The Netherlands performs the song "Birds” during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
11 / 30
<p>Cascada of Germany performs the song "Glorious" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Cascada of Germany performs the song "Glorious" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Cascada of Germany performs the song "Glorious" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
12 / 30
<p>Krista Siegfrids of Finland performs the song "Marry me" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Krista Siegfrids of Finland performs the song "Marry me" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Krista Siegfrids of Finland performs the song "Marry me" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
13 / 30
<p>Aliona Moon of Moldova performs the song "O Mie" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Aliona Moon of Moldova performs the song "O Mie" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Aliona Moon of Moldova performs the song "O Mie" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
14 / 30
<p>Loreen of Sweden performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

Loreen of Sweden performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Loreen of Sweden performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Close
15 / 30
<p>Eurovision TV host Petra Mede performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

Eurovision TV host Petra Mede performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Eurovision TV host Petra Mede performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Close
16 / 30
<p>Moldavian Aliona Moon performs the song "O mie" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

Moldavian Aliona Moon performs the song "O mie" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Moldavian Aliona Moon performs the song "O mie" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Close
17 / 30
<p>Finland's Krista Siegfrids performs the song "Marry me" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

Finland's Krista Siegfrids performs the song "Marry me" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Finland's Krista Siegfrids performs the song "Marry me" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Close
18 / 30
<p>Azerbaijan's Farid Mammadov celebrates making it to the final after the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Azerbaijan's Farid Mammadov celebrates making it to the final after the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Azerbaijan's Farid Mammadov celebrates making it to the final after the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
19 / 30
<p>Switzerland's band Takasa performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Switzerland's band Takasa performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Switzerland's band Takasa performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
20 / 30
<p>Norway's Margaret Berger performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Norway's Margaret Berger performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Norway's Margaret Berger performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
21 / 30
<p>Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
22 / 30
<p>Albania's Adrian Lulgjuraj &amp; Bledar Sejko perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Albania's Adrian Lulgjuraj & Bledar Sejko perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Albania's Adrian Lulgjuraj & Bledar Sejko perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
23 / 30
<p>Latvia's PeR perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Latvia's PeR perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Latvia's PeR perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
24 / 30
<p>Serbia's Moje 3 performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Serbia's Moje 3 performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Serbia's Moje 3 performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Close
25 / 30
<p>Moldova's Aliona Moon performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Moldova's Aliona Moon performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Moldova's Aliona Moon performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Close
26 / 30
<p>Belarus' Aljona Lanskaja performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Belarus' Aljona Lanskaja performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Belarus' Aljona Lanskaja performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Close
27 / 30
<p>Montenegro's Who See feat. Nina Zizic perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013.REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Montenegro's Who See feat. Nina Zizic perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013.REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Montenegro's Who See feat. Nina Zizic perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013.REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Close
28 / 30
<p>Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden

Close
29 / 30
<p>Croatia's Klapa s Mora perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Croatia's Klapa s Mora perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Croatia's Klapa s Mora perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Next Slideshows

American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Candice Glover, a soul singer from rural South Carolina, was named "American Idol", becoming the first female singer to win the television singing competition...

May 17 2013
Wango Tango 2013

Wango Tango 2013

Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne and Bruno Mars among other musicians perform at the Wango Tango concert in Carson, California.

May 13 2013
Celebrities and their moms

Celebrities and their moms

The mothers behind these famous faces.

May 10 2013
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

Miley Cyrus tops Maxim's Hot 100 list.

May 10 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast