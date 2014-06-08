Best of French Open
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Maria Sharapova of Russia kisses the trophy as she poses during the ceremony after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014....more
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's singles final match against Simona Halep of Romania at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia eyes the ball during his men's semi-final match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A close up shows a tennis ball and the racket of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he prepares to serve to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4,...more
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Gael Monfils of France at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts as she falls during her women's quarter-final match against Simona Halep of Romania at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Andrea Petkovic of Germany (L) shakes hands with Sara Errani of Italy after winning her women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Gael Monfils of France during the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. ...more
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia prepares to serve to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's quarter-final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A close up shows David Ferrer of Spain picking up a tennis ball during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia holds a broken racket after he smashed it during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court after being defeated by Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Roger Federer of Switzerland competes against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Marcel Granollers of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Fabio Fognini of Italy serves the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Fabio Fognini of Italy in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches out to return a backhand to Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Workers clean the court during a men's singles match between Ernests Gulbis of Latvia and Facundo Bagnis of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams of the U.S hits a return to Alize Lim of France, during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
