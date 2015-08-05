Best of Gamescom
Visitors pose with impersonators of the "Homefront: The Revolution" video game characters, published by Deep Silver, during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward" during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A visitor's shirt is seen during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People pose in front of characters during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman checks a pair of Vive Virtual Reality goggles, produced by Taiwan's HTC. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainmen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Men are dressed as soldiers to promote the video game "Call Of Duty Black Ops 3". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man checks the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors watch the trailer for "World of Warcraft" produced by Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People pose in front of one of the characters from the "World of Warcraft" game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A DXR Acer seat is seen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Models promote the game "Diamond Dogs" produced by Konami. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Two women, dressed as videogame Streetfighter's characters Chun-Li and Cammy (R), play the game on a Sony playstation. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A cosplayer poses for a photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors play "Heroes of the Storm", developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers dressed as maids stand in front of a costume shop. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play "Arena of Fate" by Bulgarian video game developer Crytek Black Sea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A sign reading "Waiting time 120 minutes" is seen as visitors queue to play "Super Mario Builder", developed by video game producer Nintendo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Models promote the game "Diamond Dogs". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "Paladins: Champions of the Realm". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play "Diamond Dogs" produced by Konami. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman shows VR goggles manufactured by hands-free 3D virtual reality system for smartphones Durivis. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A visitor adjusts his virtual reality headset to play the video game "Rabbids VR Ride", developed by video game producer Ubisoft. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
World of Warcraft gaming booths. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Hazy days in China
The struggle against air pollution in China.
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants camp in shanties around the French port town, repeatedly trying to board trucks and trains traveling through the Chunnel in search of a...
Wildfire in northern California
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Rocky Fire in ranch country.
Middle East heatwave
Temperatures soar across the Middle East, leading to blackouts, protests, beach days and government-mandated holidays.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.